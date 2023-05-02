Princess Beatrice nails effortless glamour in tiered dress for baby play date in London

The royal mother was on the guestlist at Ellie Goulding's son's second birthday party

Princess Beatrice wows in sculpting mini dress and biker boots for sisterly outing with Princess EugeniePrincess Beatrice lapped up the sunshine in London over the bank holiday weekend, stepping out with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and 18-month-old daughter Sienna on Monday.

The radiant royal, 34, and her husband, 39, were among the select guests who were invited to celebrate Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling's son Arthur's second birthday. The toddler's racing-themed birthday bash was held at the Bluebird, Chelsea. In photographs published by the MailOnline, Princess Beatrice was dressed to perfection in a navy tiered dress from independent fashion brand, KITRI.

© Getty Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are close friends of Ellie Goulding

The royal slipped into cream pumps and levelled up her daytime attire with her beloved Céline 'Nano Belt Bag' in black leather. Her auburn hair was teased into a high ponytail, while the royal rocked a fresh-faced makeup-free look for the occasion.

Beatrice's 'Joni' dress appears to be a new item in her sartorial arsenal, but for those hoping to emulate the Princess' summer wardrobe, only the pink version remains on the brand's website.

KITRI describe their feminine frock as one of their bestselling cotton dresses with "big sleeve energy, vintage-inspired gathering across the chest and tiered skirt."

Princess Beatrice chose to accentuate her waist with a matching belt, twinning with her husband who rocked a navy linen shirt. "Can we talk about the fact that Bea and Edo are matching? Love it!" penned a fan on Instagram, as another wrote: "Beautiful happy couple, love both casual looks."

© Instagram Ellie Goulding celebrated her son's second birthday this weekend

Ellie Goulding has been close friends with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie for years. Ellie was among the guests at Eugenie's royal wedding, and the royal reciprocated the invitation in 2019 when she attended Ellie and Caspar Jopling's nuptials.

The Your Song singer also memorably performed at the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding 2011 wedding. The star-studded friendship would have no doubt grown stronger since Ellie, Beatrice and Eugenie became mothers at a similar time.

Ellie previously revealed that Princess Eugenie had been on hand to offer advice during her pregnancy. Speaking about the royal, who gave birth to her first child in February 2021, the star told The Telegraph: "She's been a great friend throughout this. We've talked a lot about pregnancy and she's been inspirational because she just takes everything in her stride."

READ: Princess Beatrice wows in sculpting mini dress and biker boots for sisterly outing with Princess Eugenie

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.