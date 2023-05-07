Princess Beatrice's touching tribute to daughter Sienna at the coronation we almost missed

Princess Beatrice's effortless sartorial elegance reigned supreme in the royal style stakes at King Charles' coronation on Saturday 6 May.

Entering Westminster Abbey beside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the radiant royal mother was a total vision in a raspberry-hued dress from one of the Princess of Wales' favourite brands, Beulah London.

The royal's 18-month-old daughter Sienna was too young to accompany her parents to the historic day, with the youngest attendee Prince Louis having to retire halfway through the two-hour-long ceremony.

Princess Beatrice made sure to pay tribute to her daughter's absence in the sweetest way, however, donning an aptly named 'Sienna' dress from the coveted British label.

© Getty Princess Beatrice opted for a dark shade of pink

Beulah writes: "The Sienna in hot pink is a midi-length dress with short puff elasticated sleeves for easy adjustment and a high neckline. Fitted through the bodice and waist, this pink dress gives a super flattering shape, accentuated by the hardware belt. We love the a-line skirt giving a glamorous volume to this beautiful wool crepe style."

The 34-year-old royal's stunning style moment has meant that all sizes of the bestselling dress have sold out, but we love this statement lookalike for those wishing to achieve that royal scene-stealing status at your next soirée.

Get Princess Beatrice's look

Princess Beatrice's fabulous fuschia frock sparked quite a reaction from royal fans, who couldn't help but coo over the garment's poignant name. "The dress is called Sienna - I bet it has a special meaning to her," penned one fan on Instagram, as another wrote: "If she was doubting between two dresses, the name of this one sealed the deal!"

© Getty Princess Beatrice wore £30,833 earrings from Garrard & Co

It was the royal's £30,833 pink sapphire, rubellite and pink opal hoop earrings that caught our eye, however. Princess Beatrice's eye-watering sparklers from Garrard & Co pay another touching tribute to her daughter.

© Getty Princess Beatrice wore the stunning Beulah midi dress for the historic occasion

Sienna's birthday is 18 September, meaning her birthstone is a sapphire. While the sapphire is a popular stone amongst the glittering royal collection of jewels, it has traditionally symbolised sincerity, truth, faithfulness and nobility.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.