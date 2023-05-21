Princess Anne is a vision of colour in the brightest printed jacket and flippy skirt

The Princess Royal celebrated 175 years of Canada's oldest military regiment in the boldest red coat

The Princess Royal knows no bounds when it comes to statement dressing, and on Saturday, the royal's elevated rainbow wardrobe reigned supreme as she attended an engagement in Canada.

The royal was in attendance at the poignant event to celebrate 175 years of Canada's oldest military regiment, the 8th Canadian Hussars. Princess Anne, 72, looked fabulous watching the 8th Canadian Hussars Exercise of the Freedom of the City of Moncton Parade.

Donning the Hussars' red and blue colours, the mother-of-two donned a regal 'Nehru’ Coat from Shibumi Style in 'Venetian Red'. The royal's fitted coat was comprised of a stunning red fabric embroidered with an oriental design.

Princess Anne attends the 8th Canadian Hussars Exercise of the Freedom of the City of Moncton Parade on Saturday May 20, 2023.

Princess Anne teamed her bold scarlet coat with a bright blue dress which boasted a flippy knee-length skirt.

Accessorising to perfection, the daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II wrapped up warm in a matching red printed scarf, slipping into black leather court shoes as she was armed with a simple ebony leather crossbody bag.

The Princess Royal accessorised to perfection in a red coat and matching scarf

In keeping with her signature style, Princess Anne teased her raven hair into an elegant chignon, adding a slick of red lipstick and a rosy-toned blush.

© Canadian Press/Shutterstock Princess Anne wore the red and blue colours of the the 8th Canadian Hussars

Royal style fans couldn't help but comment on the King's sister's beautiful outerwear, taking to Instagram to share their thoughts on her immaculate sense of style. "I love this lady's confident sense of self in her styling, repeat wears (while being warm, comfortable and practical too)," penned one fan, as another agreed: "Looks great. Love it with the scarf. Very versatile and we know she will rewear for years."

"I really like the coat, and the pop of turquoise is fun!" a third fan chimed in.

© Canadian Press/Shutterstock Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold and Princess Anne look on during the 8th Canadian Hussars Exercise of the Freedom of the City of Moncton Parade

Princess Anne's glamorous tour wardrobe comes shortly after the royal channelled her late mother Queen Elizabeth II's timeless glamour at a Buckingham Palace garden party.

© Getty The Princess Royal wore a fabulous embroidered coat and feathered hat

The Princess accessorised her stunning cream coat and feathered hat with a trio of pearls. Her Majesty was rarely seen without her trusty pearls, which became widely recognised as part of her official royal 'uniform' during her 70-year reign.

The Princess Royal recycled one of her most famous Ascot hats for King Charles' garden party at Buckingham Palace

It's not known whether the Princess Royal was wearing her mother's pearls at the garden party, though it seems likely the late Queen would have left some items in her priceless jewellery collection to her only daughter.

