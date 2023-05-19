Duchess Sophie stuns in fitted flares and silk blouse - and wait until you see her bag

The Duchess of Edinburgh showed off her new bag as she visited the Berkshire College of Agriculture

Duchess Sophie looked amazing earlier this week in a fitted flares and blazer combo during her visit to Berkshire - and royal fans were seriously impressed with her accessories.

The royal visited Berkshire to meet with students of the Berkshire College of Agriculture, and the Duchess looked elegant as ever in a Vince pastel pink silk blouse, which she teamed with a pair of Galvan London flared trousers and Penelope Chilvers leather wedges.

Perfectly complementing the smart ensemble, Duchess Sophie opted for an Eleventy Milano wool to complete the look.

As for her accessories, the wife of Prince Edward styled the springtime look with a pair of delicate gold hoops and a statement buckle belt, along with a stunning Sophie Habsburg raffia bag with a bright orange handle and a matching tassel.

The mother-of-two wore her blonde hair in a natural straight style, with a soft makeup look consisting of a flutter of mascara and a pink lip with a subtle hint of shine.

Sophie's gorgeous basket bag caught the attention of royal fans, and the raffia style is trending for summer. If you love the look, we've found the high street alternatives that you'll want to add to your basket immediately.

Instagram account Royal Fashion Police shared Sophie's stylish outfit with her followers, and royal fans rushed to the comments to have their say on the lovely look.

One Instagram user wrote: "I really like this look. Gorgeous colour combination and good colours for the event. Like the combination of the bag, belt and shoes too."

Another added: "Sophie has really come through with this look! The fit on both the blazer and the trousers are flattering. And the colour como is interesting and harmonious with her and with her complexion!"

Duchess Sophie surprised fans earlier this week as she stepped away from her usual style in a Prada leather jacket whilst out in London. She styled the vampy jacket with a Victoria Beckham fit-and-flare striped dress - and the royal looked so stylish.

