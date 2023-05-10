Princess Anne looks ultra glamorous in embroidered dress and her favourite jewels

The Princess Royal donned a sentimental accessory gifted to her by the Queen and Prince Philip

Princess Anne looked perfectly polished in an embroidered slimline coat and fabulous feathered hat to mingle with guests at King Charles' garden party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The 72-year-old royal put her most fashionable foot forward as she donned a springlike cream slip dress beneath her textured outerwear. The Princess Royal's charming coat was emblazoned with regal botanical motifs embroidered in a glittering bronze thread. Elevating her occasionwear, Princess Anne teamed her thigh-skimming dress with a pair of nude mules.

WATCH: 8 quirky outfits that made Princess Anne a royal style icon

Princess Anne's outfit in detail

All eyes were on the mother-of-two's head-turning three-tone fascinator. Complete with speckled feathers and a statement wide brim, Princess Anne's headwear was the perfect finish to her glamorous ensemble. As for hair and makeup, the royal styled her hair in her signature chignon, adding a slick of timeless red lipstick.

Channelling her late mother Queen Elizabeth II, the Princess accessorised with a trio of pearls. Her Majesty was rarely seen without her trusty pearls, which became widely recognised as part of her official royal 'uniform' during her 70-year reign. It's not known whether the Princess Royal was wearing her mother's pearls at the garden party, though it seems likely the late Queen would have left some items in her priceless jewellery collection to her only daughter.

The effortlessly elegant royal also sported a pair of earrings and a brooch from her childhood for the annual event. According to jewellery expert Steven Stone, the earrings were gifted to her by the Queen and Prince Philip in the late 1960s and have since become one of the royal’s longest-serving pieces of jewellery.

Crafted by renowned jewellery designer Andrew Grima, Princess Anne’s Grima pearl earrings constitute gold, pearl, and diamonds in a modern leaf design.

Princess Anne attended the second Buckingham Palace garden party of the year, which was hosted on behalf of the King by the Prince of Wales. Anne was in attendance alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

The Princess Royal had a starring role at the King's coronation on Saturday as the monarch's Gold-Stick-In-Waiting, and she rode on horseback during the carriage procession.

© Getty Princess Anne rode on horseback behind the gold state coach at the coronation

While Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence also attended events for the Big Lunch and the Big Help Out, they were noticeably absent from the coronation concert. Anne's two children, Peter Phillips, and Zara Tindall, and their respective spouses, Lindsay Wallace and Mike Tindall, were among the guests in the Royal Box at Windsor Castle for the bash.

