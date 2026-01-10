Zara Tindall is a modern-day Disney Princess in glittering new puff sleeve dress

Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall, have been in Australia for the last few days for the various events hosted by Magic Millions on the Gold Coast, and, as the country is dead in the middle of summer, it means we've been getting an early look at the 44-year-old's iconic warm weather wardrobe.

On Friday, 9 January, she attended the 2026 Magic Millions Racing Women supported by TAB Achievement Awards, and wore the most gorgeous puff-sleeved dress with a darker blue shimmering embellishment across the bodice that made her look like the embodiment of a real-life Disney princess.

© Instagram Zara Tindall at the Magic Millions event on Friday, 9 January

As identified by royal style blogger @royalbritishfashion on Instagram, the piece was the 'Evolet' puff-sleeved midi dress from her go-to Australian designer, Rebecca Vallance, in a deep blue colour. With a silhouette that hugs the waist and then falls into a pencil shape, it's a modern, structured style that perfectly flatters Zara's figure.

Laura Sutcliffe, our Fashion and Beauty News Editor here at HELLO! gave her take on the dress, and the symbolism its colour and shape carries. She said: "This Rebecca Vallance pencil dress is a charming piece as it’s crafted in royal blue which nods to her regal heritage."

Our fashion expert continued: "The puff sleeves give an almost theatrical, fairytale stance and the bold appliqué detail at the bodice adds a bit of drama and frivolity, packing a powerful punch and making a style statement."

The rest of Zara's outfit was just as fabulous: she opted for a pair of silver court shoes from Dune, a pair of white gold and pearl diamond earrings, and a glittery clutch from Jimmy Choo that matched the bedazzled dress.

Zara and Mike's Australia trip

Though they're soaking up the sun of the Australian summer, Zara and Mike have been incredibly busy thanks to her role with Magic Millions, Australia's leading thoroughbred auction house who also holds a world-renowned horse racing carnival held annually on the Gold Coast.

Zara was made the firstMagic Millions Racing Women Ambassador in 2012, following her silver medal win at the Olympics in London, and, in 2015, she had her role elevated from Ambassador to Patron of Magic Millions Racing Women.

On Saturday, 10 January, Zara appeared at another event for the festival in the coolest deep blue mini dress, also from Rebecca Vallance – when's a better time to bring out the best dresses from your favourite Australian designer than when you're in the country yourself?