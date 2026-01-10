Zara Tindall, 44, is radiant in crystal-trimmed mini dress and 'Cinderella' stilettos

Zara Tindall has truly been glowing recently during her trip to Australia, with her husband, Mike Tindall. Most excitingly, she has been bringing out a wonderful array of warm weather outfits to take on the heat, and we're getting a glimpse into her 2026 summer wardrobe as a result.

Embracing the warm climate of the Gold Coast, she and Mike made an appearance today, Saturday, 10 January, for the Magic Millions Gold Raceday, a major horse racing event that takes place at the Gold Coast Turf Club. Fresh from her and Mike's outing during the day, Magic Millions took to Instagram to share pictures of the attendees, and we got a glimpse of the couple's outfits – and they both looked incredible.

The 44-year-old opted for the 'Nemy Bow mini dress', a navy blue piece from Rebecca Vallance, an Australian designer who has become a staple in the British royal's wardrobe. The piece featured a figure-hugging, but structured, silhouette, with crystals along the pockets and around the neckline. It's a major departure from the longer dresses she wore to the events at Magic Millions last year, such as her black Rebecca Vallance cocktail dress, her floral Leo Lin midi dress and her black lace dress from Leo Lin.

Meanwhile, her accessories, which included a similarly bedazzled clutch and headband, perfectly matched those aspects of the dress, really allowing the small but shiny details of the look to stand out most.

Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, gave her take on Zara's look, explaining: "This beautiful Rebecca Vallance mini dress is a glorious number. I love the fact it has a modern, tailored and structured shape but is still fun due to the playful shorter length and bedazzled trimmed pockets and neckline."

She also pointed out the "plethora of shining accessories, which give a glass-like finish – her dainty stilettos have an enchanting, Cinderella effect". The fashion expert added: "The mother-of-three also adds a sparkly clutch bag and jewel-encrusted headband, which is an elevated regal hair accessory" that heightens the ensemble.

Meanwhile, Mike looked very dapper in a light navy single-breasted linen blazer with a notch lapel, which he layered over a crisp white shirt. For that perfect formal summer look, he paired it with cream tapered trousers, a polka dot handkerchief, and suede chocolate brown loafers, which have solidified themselves as the ultimate versatile shoe in menswear.

Zara and Mike's Australia trip

As sunny as it is, and as brilliant as they look, the couple aren't simply in Australia for a holiday. They have been involved with Magic Millions, Australia's leading thoroughbred auction house and a world-renowned horse racing carnival held annually on the Gold Coast, for more than ten years now.

Zara was named the inaugural Magic Millions Racing Women Ambassador in 2012, following her silver medal win at the Olympics in London, and, in 2015, she had her role changed from Ambassador to Patron of Magic Millions Racing Women.