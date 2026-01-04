Lena Tindall, 7, borrows cutest coat from big sister Mia – and it's Gucci

Little Lena was seen wearing a grey coat, which may look familiar to those who keep up with the Tindalls. She looked so sweet in the 'Girls Wool Coat in Grey' by none other than luxury Italian fashion house, Gucci, as identified by Royal Fashion Police on Instagram.
Lena copies Mia's look
The designer outerwear featured a sharp collar, pockets on each side and a waistband bearing the Gucci monogram. The piece was borrowed straight from the wardrobe of Lena's older sister, Mia, who wore the exact coat on 29 January 2022 at Cheltenham's Festival Trial Day and on Christmas Day that year.
On these occasions, the coat was styled in a similar way. For Lena's New Year's Day outing, she donned the 'Cady Knitted Roll Neck Dress in Oatmeal' by Reiss, popped a grey headband on, and finished off the look with ankle boots and the 'Heart Barrel Bag' by Seed Heritage.
Meanwhile, Mia's Christmas Day outing in 2022 called for a floral dress, burgundy velvet headband, and navy Mary-Jane flats. It's a perfect winter piece as not only is it timeless aesthetically, it's made from 75 per cent wool and five per cent cashmere (the remaining 20 per cent is polyamide). These natural materials feature fibres that trap air and thus keep body heat in, making them perfect for a cold day at the races or a Christmas walkabout.
The military-style coat, which featured a badge-adorned collar, symmetrical buttons, and red piping, was made appropriate for a child with the butterfly detailing and cute, floaty skirt.
It was a piece that Mia wore to the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of her great-grandfather, Prince Philip, in 2022, but it was first sported by the Tindall girls' cousin, Savannah Phillips.
Savannah Phillips, the daughter of Peter Phillips and his ex-wife Autumn, wore the piece for the annual Christmas Day walkabout in 2017 with white woolly tights and black Mary Jane shoes.
Lena's appearance on Christmas Day 2025
Prior to her appearance at the New Year's Day Racing Meet, which puts on seven highly-competitive races with Graded and Listed contests, Lena was spotted with both parents at St Mary Magdalene church on the Sandringham estate for the royal family's Christmas celebrations.
Although the Tindalls kept themselves to themselves after waving 'hello' to members of the public who lined the walkway up to the church, Princess Charlotte stopped to speak to well-wishers. Sources told HELLO! that Charlotte happily smiled and posed for selfies with the crowds who had gathered to celebrate Christmas Day with the royals. "She is such a little star," they said.