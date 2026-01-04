Lena Tindall, 7, borrows cutest coat from big sister Mia – and it's Gucci

Along with her siblings, Lena Tindall was the tiny star of the show as Zara and Mike took their brood to the New Year's Day Racing Meet at Cheltenham Racecourse on 1 January 2026. The 44-year-old daughter of Princess Anne and her former England rugby star husband, 47, were spotted at the racecourse with their children, Mia, 11, Lena, seven, and Lucas, four, as the family-of-five met with Zara's brother, Peter Phillips, his fiancée, Harriet Sperling, and his two daughters, Savannah, 15, and Isla, 13.

Little Lena was seen wearing a grey coat, which may look familiar to those who keep up with the Tindalls. She looked so sweet in the 'Girls Wool Coat in Grey' by none other than luxury Italian fashion house, Gucci, as identified by Royal Fashion Police on Instagram.

Lena copies Mia's look © Getty Lena Tindall wore her sister's coat from 2022 The designer outerwear featured a sharp collar, pockets on each side and a waistband bearing the Gucci monogram. The piece was borrowed straight from the wardrobe of Lena's older sister, Mia, who wore the exact coat on 29 January 2022 at Cheltenham's Festival Trial Day and on Christmas Day that year.

© Getty Mia Tindall attends the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk On these occasions, the coat was styled in a similar way. For Lena's New Year's Day outing, she donned the 'Cady Knitted Roll Neck Dress in Oatmeal' by Reiss, popped a grey headband on, and finished off the look with ankle boots and the 'Heart Barrel Bag' by Seed Heritage.

© Getty Lena Tindall teamed the coat with a cute headband Meanwhile, Mia's Christmas Day outing in 2022 called for a floral dress, burgundy velvet headband, and navy Mary-Jane flats. It's a perfect winter piece as not only is it timeless aesthetically, it's made from 75 per cent wool and five per cent cashmere (the remaining 20 per cent is polyamide). These natural materials feature fibres that trap air and thus keep body heat in, making them perfect for a cold day at the races or a Christmas walkabout.

Matching sister style It's not the first time Lena has stepped out in Mia's lovely hand-me-downs. On Christmas Day in 2025, Lena wore the 'Mia Military Coat in Navy' by Monsoon, as identified by Royal British Fashion on Instagram. © Getty Lena Tindall joined her mother, Zara Tindall, while wearing the lovely Monsoon coat The military-style coat, which featured a badge-adorned collar, symmetrical buttons, and red piping, was made appropriate for a child with the butterfly detailing and cute, floaty skirt.

It was a piece that Mia wore to the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of her great-grandfather, Prince Philip, in 2022, but it was first sported by the Tindall girls' cousin, Savannah Phillips. © Getty Mia wore the coat to a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey in 2022 Savannah Phillips, the daughter of Peter Phillips and his ex-wife Autumn, wore the piece for the annual Christmas Day walkabout in 2017 with white woolly tights and black Mary Jane shoes.

Lena's appearance on Christmas Day 2025 Prior to her appearance at the New Year's Day Racing Meet, which puts on seven highly-competitive races with Graded and Listed contests, Lena was spotted with both parents at St Mary Magdalene church on the Sandringham estate for the royal family's Christmas celebrations. © Getty Lena Tindall attends the Christmas Morning Service at St Mary Magdalene Church For her Christmas Day outing, Lena was seen with her sister, as well as her cousins, the Prince and Princess of Wales' children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven.