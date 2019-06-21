Royal Style Watch Ascot special: The best dresses and hats from the royal family

It's our Royal Ascot special this week Style Watchers; a chance for us to dissect the royal family's race day fashion. We have to say, the regal ladies have stepped up this week, showing the rest of us regular folk how to dress for hobnobbing, champagne sipping and watching the occasional horse race. Yes, Royal Ascot was the place to be seen on this rainy June week and it seems someone sent out a palace memo on the colour blue because they were all wearing the Queen's favourite hue.
Our royal style winner has got to be the supremely chic Duchess of Cambridge. Dressed in a beautiful baby blue Ellie Saab midi dress, the wife of Prince William was centre stage at the prestigious event. We adored her Philip Treacy hat adorned with a large blue rose and that elegant pussy-bow neckline was divine – a fancy Mary Poppins comes to mind. The Duchess teamed her outfit with some Gianvito Rossi heels, an Ellie Saab cutch and drop jewel earrings by Kiki McDonough.
Take a look at more Ascot outfits from royal ladies below…