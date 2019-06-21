﻿
Royal Style Watch Ascot special: The best dresses and hats from the royal family

When royals do race day fashion

Royal Style Watch Ascot special: The best dresses and hats from the royal family
Royal Style Watch Ascot special: The best dresses and hats from the royal family

It's our Royal Ascot special this week Style Watchers; a chance for us to dissect the royal family's race day fashion. We have to say, the regal ladies have stepped up this week, showing the rest of us regular folk how to dress for hobnobbing, champagne sipping and watching the occasional horse race. Yes, Royal Ascot was the place to be seen on this rainy June week and it seems someone sent out a palace memo on the colour blue because they were all wearing the Queen's favourite hue.

 

Our royal style winner has got to be the supremely chic Duchess of Cambridge. Dressed in a beautiful baby blue Ellie Saab midi dress, the wife of Prince William was centre stage at the prestigious event. We adored her Philip Treacy hat adorned with a large blue rose and that elegant pussy-bow neckline was divine – a fancy Mary Poppins comes to mind. The Duchess teamed her outfit with some Gianvito Rossi heels, an Ellie Saab cutch and drop jewel earrings by Kiki McDonough.

 

Take a look at more Ascot outfits from royal ladies below…

Lady Kitty Spencer stepped out in this on-trend white lace dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The niece of the late Princess Diana chose a chic black and white hat by Philip Treacy, shoes by Aquazurra and jewellery by Bulgari.

Princess Beatrice wore a similar dress to that of Duchess Kate – a pastel blue lace number by Maje and teamed it with a Bundle MacLaren hat. The daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew added a nude clutch and coordinating heels.

Lady Gabriella Windsor arrived at Royal Ascot on Thursday looking suitably stylish in this cool pink and white striped dress with sweetheart neckline and short sleeves.

The Countess of Wessex has wowed a number of times at Royal Ascot this week. First up was this bespoke pale pink design by Emilia Wickstead, featuring a pretty floral print which matched the underside of her wide-brimmed hat.

On Wednesday, the wife of Prince Edward looked fabulous in a white dress by Suzannah, and a chic monochrome hat. She added some cool geometric earrings to complete her look.

Newlywed Princess Eugenie was sophisticated in a blue dress with pleated skirt. She teamed it with a cute mustard yellow hat and taupe bag.

Zara Tindall looked stunning on race day in a floral dress by Australian designer Zimmermann, a favourite of the Duchess of Sussex. She teamed her look with a blue hat and heels thought to be by Gianvito Rossi.

Following her appearance at the Order of the Garter ceremony, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands joined the royal family at Ascot for the day. She looked fantastic in a peach crepe dress with a hat of the same hue and some statement earrings.

The Queen was radiant in blue as she arrived at Ascot by carriage, as is tradition. The monarch looked lovely in her matching ensemble, with blue jewelled brooch and a beautiful floral display on her hat.

The Duchess of Cornwall was so elegant in this pink dress coat and matching hat. The wife of Prince Charles accessorised with some cream gloves, a coordinating clutch and her trademark pearl choker.

Camilla looked equally as stylish the following day in a pastel blue dress and matching coat, wearing the same accessories as the day before.

