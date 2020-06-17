Countess Sophie surprises at new engagement in camouflage dress – and it's half price in the sale We love this dress on Sophie!

The Countess of Wessex has made an in-person engagement at Childline – and we are so in love with her quirky camouflage dress! The royal visited the organisation on Wednesday to thank staff and volunteers for their vital work supporting young people during the pandemic, wearing her gorgeous green dress from French Connection. Even better, it's still available to buy – and is half price in the sale.

The Countess has returned to in-person appearances. IMAGE: Casey Gutteridge/NSPCC

Sophie looks beautiful in the new photos, which show her joining a counselling shift to see first-hand the lifeline the service offers to vulnerable children. Wearing strappy heels and with her blonde hair swept up in a butterfly clip, it looks like the Countess was happy to be back attending royal engagements! She follows the likes of Prince William, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall in making an in-person visit as the coronavirus guidelines ease.

Camo Midi Shirt Dress, £60, French Connection

Her printed dress is French Connection's 'Camo Long Sleeve Midi Shirt Dress', which has been reduced from £120 to £60. A few sizes are available to shop on John Lewis and on French Connection's website, though they are selling out quickly!

The Countess also wore her French Connection buy during a virtual appearance from her home of Bagshot Park, when she dialed into a chat with the Thames Valley Air Ambulance. This is certainly one of our favourite outfits on Sophie!

WATCH: Countess Sophie's style file

It's been a busy week for the royal, who made another video appearance wearing a gorgeous Ghost dress recently. The 'Aueline' wrap dress, which is also selling out quickly, features a bold star and moon print, long sleeves and an elegant floaty skirt. While it normally retails for £129, Sophie's fans will be pleased to know it is currently in the sale for just £90.30 – winning! It looks like we're set to be seeing lots more royal fashion in the coming weeks…

