Royal Style Watch: stunning looks from Duchess Meghan, Queen Letizia and more regal ladies

What a week for royal style! The Duchess of Sussex, the Countess of Wessex and Princess Beatrice have all been out and about in some fabulous outfits, while their European counterparts have put on quite the fashion show over in Japan. Attending the enthronement ceremony and court banquet of Emperor Naruhito, the likes of Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark stepped out in an array of beautiful gowns this week. And don't get us started on their tiaras!
Duchess Meghan looked dazzling on Tuesday evening as she attended the One Young World Summit at the Royal Albert Hall, wearing a purple 'Maxwell' midi dress by Babaton for Aritzia. The wife of Prince Harry wore the same outfit once before whilst she was pregnant during a trip to Birkenhead in January. Meghan teamed the dress with a pair of navy suede court shoes by Manolo Blahnik.
Scroll down for more gorgeous royal ensembles…