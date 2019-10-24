﻿
Royal Style Watch: stunning looks from Duchess Meghan, Queen Letizia and more regal ladies

Gowns, tiaras and sparkle!

Princess Sofia steps out in the PERFECT pair of black knee-high boots - and they're from Zara
What a week for royal style! The Duchess of Sussex, the Countess of Wessex and Princess Beatrice have all been out and about in some fabulous outfits, while their European counterparts have put on quite the fashion show over in Japan. Attending the enthronement ceremony and court banquet of Emperor Naruhito, the likes of Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark stepped out in an array of beautiful gowns this week. And don't get us started on their tiaras!

 

Duchess Meghan looked dazzling on Tuesday evening as she attended the One Young World Summit at the Royal Albert Hall, wearing a purple 'Maxwell' midi dress by Babaton for Aritzia. The wife of Prince Harry wore the same outfit once before whilst she was pregnant during a trip to Birkenhead in January. Meghan teamed the dress with a pair of navy suede court shoes by Manolo Blahnik.

 

Scroll down for more gorgeous royal ensembles…

Princess Beatrice

 

The daughter of Sarah, Duchess of York looked so stylish at the high society wedding of Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte and his bride Countess Olympia von und zu Arco-Zinneberg in Paris. Beatrice wowed in a £1,375 floral silk-satin tea dress with a Peter Pan collar by The Vampire's Wife, teaming the frock with a pale blue Topshop trench coat, a £30 pair of black Carvela Lulu heels and a peach satin boater hat by Julian Garner.

The Countess of Wessex

 

Sophie looked incredible on Tuesday afternoon for The Countess of Wessex Cup 2019 at St John Moore Barracks in Winchester. The wife of Prince Edward was dressed casually in olive green jodhpurs, a knitted jumper, a camouflage jacket with boots and amber drop earrings.

Queen Letizia

 

Letizia gave us serious outfit envy this week when she stepped out in this Temperley London dress, which featured three-quarter sleeves, a sheer top and pink embroidered flowers. She accessorised with some statement earrings made from her mother-in-law's diamonds and rubies and a matching bracelet.

The Spanish Queen also looked amazing at the Court banquet in Japan – attended by around 200 royals from around the world - wearing a stunning pink gown with white embellishment by Carolina Herrera. Letizia wore the grand Fleur-de-Lys tiara, also known as “The Good One”, and teamed the piece with a matching a Fleur-de-Lys brooch and the circular Joyas de Pasar earrings.

 

Queen Maxima

 

The Dutch royal treated us to two fabulous looks this week, first off this gorgeous burgundy gown with a white zigzag pattern and a pretty jewelled tiara at Japan's Court Banquet. She paired the off-the-shoulder dress with a thin black belt around her waist and a matching black shawl. Maxima opted for the Mellerio Ruby tiara, which she recently wore to the Argentinian State Banquet and is considered to be one of her favourites.

Maxima wowed us again in this elegant floor-length scarlet dress with shoulder cape and chic belt on Wednesday. The royal wore the frock to the tea party for the royal enthronement guests at Tokyo's Akasaka Palace.

Crown Princess Mary

 

We adored Mary's ivory midi dress from Maria Fekih this week, which she wore for a Reception at the Ambassador's Residence in Tokyo. Her frock cost £2550 and is made-to-order, taking up to 12 weeks to create. It featured beautiful tulle square-shaped cap sleeves adorned with glittery gold polka dots, and the royal customised the outfit with a strip of the gold polka dot material around her waist to create a belted look. Stunning!

 

Crown Princess Victoria

 

Victoria wore this chic floral tea dress for the Tokyo tea party for royal enthronement guests on Wednesday and we LOVE it. The fabric looks so luxurious and that cute chiffon pussy bow is stunning.

Duchess of Cornwall

 

Camilla looked sophisticated on Tuesday morning when she opened the new Royal National Hospital for Rheumatic Diseases and Brownsword Therapies Centre, at the Royal United Hospitals Bath. The mother of two delighted onlookers in a white blouse, skirt, and pea-green coat with dark green piping. She added black knee-high boots and carried a Demellier handbag.

Princess Sofia

 

The Swedish royal looked so glamorous on Tuesday when she attended her and Prince Carl Philip's Foundation event reporting on cyber-bullying. Dressed in all-black, the 34-year-old wore a long-sleeved midi dress with a flattering boat-neckline, paired with an oversized belt and black heeled knee-high boots.

