The Queen's latest dress featured hidden wildlife - did you spot it?

Her Majesty The Queen is perhaps the most impressive fashion icon in the royal family. After all, there aren't many women who, at 93-years-old, can pull off outfits in every colour of the rainbow as well as an array of different hairpieces and still look entirely effortless. But she surprised royal fans on Wednesday by ditching her usual matching ensembles and embracing her wild side, so to speak. She opted for a stunning autumnal dress with an unusual print as she greeted guests, including ambassadors from Laos and Ethiopia, during a private audience at Buckingham Palace.

At first glance, it seems to be a pretty black midi dress with a floral print and ruffle hem. But on closer inspection, fans may have noticed it is decorated with more than just soft blue and pink flowers. It also includes a few unusual British animals including an owl and a squirrel. How sweet!

The mother-of-four teamed the dress with patent black heels and a matching box-shaped handbag which appears to be her signature Launer bag, and finished the look with some elegant pearl earrings and a pearl necklace. Beauty wise, the royal looked immaculate as always with her hair in curls, blusher swept along her cheeks and her usual pop of pink lipstick.

You may be wondering why she would need to carry her handbag indoors, considering it is a private meeting at her own residence. Surely she would have everything she needs? Like most women, it's for carrying around the essentials, including reading glasses, a handkerchief and a small mirror so she can retouch her lipstick. Phil Dampier, the author of What's In The Queen's Handbag: And Other Royal Secrets, previously told HELLO!: "She would feel lost without it. It's her most valued possession and a valuable tool. The Queen would never go anywhere without her handbag. The only time she might not have it by her side is when she is in a completely relaxed environment, like up at Balmoral."

