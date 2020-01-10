Royal Style Watch: the 10 best regal outfits of the week

Our favourite royal ladies are back at work after their Christmas breaks and showing off some fabulous winter fashion once again. Both the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex have been out this week in some elegant ensembles, along with another popular British royal lady, the Countess of Wessex. In Europe, we've seen an array of chic looks from Spain's Queen Letizia and Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria.
Kicking off this week's Royal Style Watch is Duchess Meghan who returned from her holiday in Canada with Prince Harry and their son Archie Harrison. The couple headed to Canada House in London with Meghan wearing a very on-trend satin midi skirt by Massimo Dutti with a polo neck and a Reiss coat. She finished off her look with her favourite burgundy velvet Jimmy Choo heels. Stunning!
See more stylish royal looks of the week below...