Royal Style Watch: the 10 best regal outfits of the week

Chic coats, gorgeous dresses and stylish shoes

Lorraine Kelly beats the January blues with the perfect pastel blue trouser suit
Our favourite royal ladies are back at work after their Christmas breaks and showing off some fabulous winter fashion once again. Both the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex have been out this week in some elegant ensembles, along with another popular British royal lady, the Countess of Wessex. In Europe, we've seen an array of chic looks from Spain's Queen Letizia and Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria.

 

Kicking off this week's Royal Style Watch is Duchess Meghan who returned from her holiday in Canada with Prince Harry and their son Archie Harrison. The couple headed to Canada House in London with Meghan wearing a very on-trend satin midi skirt by Massimo Dutti with a polo neck and a Reiss coat. She finished off her look with her favourite burgundy velvet Jimmy Choo heels. Stunning!

 

See more stylish royal looks of the week below...

Queen Letizia

The Spanish royal wore a killer outfit this week, wowing fans in this fabulous houndstooth blazer from Uterque, which she has worn before, priced £200. The 47-year-old attended a meeting in Madrid, teaming her blazer with skinny leather trousers and black pointed court shoes.

Letizia also stepped out on 6 January in this stunning floor-length blue tuxedo gown for a parade marking Pascua Military Day at the Royal Palace in Madrid. She paired the dress with some Nina Ricci stilettos.

Duchess of Cambridge

Kate looked so elegant as she was pictured alongside her husband Prince William for a church service in Sandringham on Sunday. The mum-of-three wore a deep purple midi coat with subtle orange splashes of colour in the stitching and a royal blue hat by Hicks & Brown. She accessorised with black gloves, a blue quilted clutch and diamond drop earrings.

 

Crown Princess Victoria

We absolutely loved this business look on Sweden's Princess Victoria this week. The royal rocked a monochrome spotted pussy-bow blouse, some cropped grey trousers and the coolest navy suede ankle boots. Victoria was visiting the the "Youth barometer" in Stockholm.

 

Queen Rania

We adored the Jordanian royal's vibrant violet dress which she wore on Wednesday at a pilots' award ceremony in Amman. Rania paired the collared dress with a cool black belt and coordinating heels.

Photo: © Instagram
Lady Kitty Spencer

The niece of the late Princess Diana wowed in this lacy white summer's dress in Cape Town, South Africa this week. Kitty shared the snap on her Instagram page.

Crown Princess Mary

Denmark's Mary was effortlessly stylish on the slopes of Verbier, Switzerland on 6 January for a photoshoot with her children as they started school in the country. The royal wrapped up in a chic grey coat, jeans and snow boots for the occasion.

Countess of Wessex

Sophie looked so elegant on Tuesday at the Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Buckinghamshire. The wife of Prince wore a belted gunmetal grey puffer coat over a pair of green trousers with her blonde hair swept back for the hockey event.

Queen Maxima

The Netherlands Queen wore this stunning long tweed belted coat on Wednesday on an engagement at addiction clinic De Wending in the Netherlands to see the Salvation Army's work. The royal teamed her coat with some brown boots and a matching clutch.

 

