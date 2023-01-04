Princess Diana's go-to gym kit is still inspiring us today

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Diana was known for her faultless sense of style and, to this day, the People's Princess continues to influence fashion. Now it's January and we are back hitting the gym, Princess Diana's go-to choice of activewear is everywhere - we love her biker shorts!

Here, we're taking a look back at the best vintage photos of Di wearing her own pairs…

Kicking off, here's Diana rocking a pair of orange cycling shorts with a navy blue Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt and immaculate trainers.

You may have thought Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian made bike shorts cool, but no, it was actually the late royal.

Cycling shorts, £7.60, Cos

Diana had numerous pairs in many colours and tended to wear them with an oversized separate on her top half.

Could Diana look anymore chic here? We love the USA sweatshirt, pink shorts and tortoiseshell shades. Instead of a bulky gym bag, the mother of Prince William and Harry sported a stylish black leather tote. With her glam gold hoop earrings, this was 80s style at its finest!

Get the look!

Stradivarius oversized USA sweatshirt in grey marl, £27.99, ASOS

Tracksuits are still a staple for many - and these days, they aren't just for casual outings - they can look rather chic! Diana was ahead of the game when she visited West Berlin in 1985, stunning onlookers in this black trackie with a flash of neon yellow.

With simple white trainers and her bouffant hair coiffed to perfection, she totally made the 'casual glam' look work for her.

It takes a very brave gal to step out in an entire white ensemble at the gym, but Diana did just that, in the form of a sleek Harvard sweater, white cycling shorts and trainers with pristine tennis socks.

Just like Diana's:

ASOS DESIGN 90s oversized collegiate cord shirt with Harvard back embroidery, £23, ASOS

Sporting a crocodile embossed black bag, this look was totally timeless and wouldn't look out of place today.

We've all been there - when you exit the gym with a million things in your hands. Well, Diana made juggling her possessions an art form, with her elegant Gucci bag complete with iconic bamboo handles.

The timeless arm candy went perfectly with her fitness getup - a purple oversized sweater, lace-up trainers and of course, superstar shades.

