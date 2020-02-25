﻿
Royal women wearing cute mini dresses! See Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

Spring style beckons for these royal ladies…

Photo: © Getty Images
Despite various reports of the Queen's 'protocol' advising against it, royal women often embrace more modern hemlines – from adorable mini dresses to short skirts. Most recently, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a bespoke Chanel skirt suit that landed above the knee, and the Duchess of Sussex caused a sell-out with her gorgeous Reiss shift dress at an International Women's Day event in 2019.

While it's thought that the Queen's own fashion 'rules' once expected skirts to fall at the knee, as time moves on and royal wardrobes become more modern, expectations towards traditional protocol have become much more relaxed. As far back as the 1960s, however, Princess Anne was often pictured looking lovely in the decade's popular shorter styles, and Princess Diana was of course a fan of mini-skirts. Let's take a look back at some of our favourite outfits…

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan loves wearing tuxedo dresses, and even had this Maggie Marilyn dress altered to suit her personal style, making it sleeveless. She wore this outfit during her royal visit to New Zealand in October 2018.

Photo: © Getty Images
The former actress has favoured the silhouette since long before joining the royal family, and was pictured wearing this embroidered white mini dress back in May 2014. Gorgeous!

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate made a statement at the Epsom Derby Day back in 2011, which came just months after her April royal wedding. The Duchess' dress came from Reiss, while her tailored jacket was from Joseph – another of her favourite labels.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice wowed us in this leather mini skirt while on a night out in 2013! She also carried a quirky Perspex box clutch, which we'd love to see her use again today.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Eugenie

It was lovely to see Princess Eugenie showing off her personal style as she attended a Commonwealth Youth Forum event back in 2018. We love her knee-high boots and high-necked floral dress.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Countess of Wessex

Wow – check out Countess Sophie looking gorgeous in this floral mini dress back in 1995, before her royal wedding to Prince Edward! Sophie (then Rhys-Jones) attended the Ascot Charity Race Day.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana

The Princess of Wales always looked gorgeous in a mini dress!

Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Letizia

Spain's Queen Letizia has a very modern wardrobe, and often wears shorter dresses for both official appearances and during her time off-duty. We love the chic mini dress she wore to the Luis Carandell Journalism Awards in October 2015.

Photo: © Getty Images
And check out this gorgeous tiered number she wore to another awards ceremony in 2017!

Photo: © Getty Images
Zara Tindall

Zara often wears an above-knee frock - she chose this chic LBD to celebrate her jewellery collection with Calleija back in 2015.

