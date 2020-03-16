﻿
Royal ladies' boldest colour clash outfits! See Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, the Queen and more

We love our rainbow royal fashion!

Royal women have been clashing their colours for years, and here's the evidence! And since it's still right on-trend to wear as many statement shades as you can, we thought we'd look back at our favourite royal ladies and their best colour-block outfits. The Queen herself is of course known to wear bright shades as much as possible, in order to be seen by crowds during royal events, but the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and Princess Beatrice are all fans of teaming stand-out colours together, too.

Above, Kate is pictured at one of the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations in June 2016, looking chic in a Roksanda Ilincic pencil dress with blue and coral panels. She finished the look with nude heels and a matching box clutch. Scroll down to see plenty of other stylish royal women and their favourite colour combinations…

3-the-queen-colour-clash
Photo: © Getty Images
2/13

Royal fans were thrilled to see The Queen wearing these bold shades together during an audience at Buckingham Palace with Professor Mark Compton in March 2020. The monarch teamed her on-trend outfit with her trusty patent black loafers, a string of pearls and her diamond art deco double clip brooch.

meghan-markle-red-coat
Photo: © Getty Images
3/13

Duchess Meghan's purple and red outfit is one of our favourites ever – didn't she look radiant in this colour palette? Her red coat is from Sentaler, and regal purple dress is by Babaton.

meghan-wedding-outfit
4/13

Meghan also chose this pretty Club Monaco frock for the wedding of Prince Harry's childhood friend Charlie Van Straubenzee in August 2018. 

princess-beatrice-colour-block
Photo: © Getty Images
5/13

Flash back to 2015, when Princess Beatrice wore this modern colour-blocking dress to Royal Ascot. We'd love to see her recycle this one!

princess-beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
6/13

For WE Day UN in September 2018, she chose another bold colour clash with this red and pink dress – it shouldn't work, but it does…

beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
7/13

It's a hat-trick! Remember Beatrice's pretty purple, yellow and pink Roksanda dress for the Not Forgotten Association garden party in 2016? The Princess is clearly a huge fan of the colour-blocking trend.  

2-princess-eugenie-colour-clash
Photo: © Getty Images
8/13

Princess Eugenie proved turquoise and yellow make the perfect clashing combination at Royal Ascot in 2019. 

sophie-wessex-memorial
Photo: © Getty Images
9/13

The Countess of Wessex chose to wear a number of raspberry shades for a visit to the National Memorial Arboretum in June 2018. Her graphic dress is by designer Roksanda, well known for colour blocking and clearly loved by the royals, too!

1-camilla-colour-clash
Photo: © Getty Images
10/13

Clashing colours and prints! We love the Duchess of Cornwall's bold colour-block scarf, worn with a classic tartan skirt suit. Camilla chose the outfit for her visit to Emmaus Greenwich in celebration of their 25th anniversary in December 2019.

queen-rania-neon-shoes
Photo: © Getty Images
11/13

Queen Rania of Jordan wowed royal fashion fans in April 2019, in this neon red and pink outfit. Dressed in a simple pink v-neck jumper which she tucked into a bright coral pencil skirt, the 48-year-old accessorised with a pair of bold high heels to match, and a cute little handbag.

queen-letizia-hugo-boss
Photo: © Getty Images
12/13

This orange, purple and camel combination is clearly a favourite of Queen Letizia's – she wore this outfit twice within a number of months! Her bold paneled skirt and matching top are by Hugo Boss, one of her favourite designers.

princess-diana
Photo: © Getty Images
13/13

Princess Diana loved wearing colour-blocking outfits – she wore this vibrant red and pink outfit on arrival in Dubai in 1989.

