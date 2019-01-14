Meghan Markle wears the MOST regal colours on visit to Merseyside with Prince Harry The pregnant royal stunned in another top-class outfit

Kicking off Monday in style, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to Birkenhead in Merseyside for their first official engagement of 2019. The soon-to-be parents had an action-packed day as they met with a number of organisations which support and empower groups within the local community. Meghan, 37, looked the picture of health and was in great spirits as she arrived at Tomorrow's Women Wirral - an organisation that helps women in vulnerable circumstances. Wearing a the most regal of tones, she wore a red coat by Sentaler over her purple dress Babaton by Aritizia which complimented her growing baby bump perfectly. The royal added red high heel shoes and wore her trademark raven hair tied back in her favourite hairstyle - the sleek bun. The pregnant star has never looked better as she smiled for waiting photographers and carried a Gabriela Hearst Nina bag in tan.

We loved Meghan's colour block outfit

Tomorrow's Women Wirral was set up eight years ago to support women after they have been released from prison. The organisation offers a range of training courses and workshops for over 6,000 local women, including support groups around mental health issues, domestic abuse and addiction. During the Duke and Duchess's visit, they spoke with workers and met with women to hear about their experiences.

The royal pair then visited The Hive and Wirral Youth Zone, which was created by the charity OnSide Youth Zones, which aims to develop modern youth facilities across the UK. The Hive provides a safe environment for young people to help them build key skills and raise their aspirations and confidence. Later in the day, Harry and Meghan met with members of the public in Hamilton Square and watched a new sculpture being crafted, marking the 100th anniversary of the death of Birkenhead war poet Wilfred Owen.

We last saw former Suits star Meghan at the Smart Works HQ in London on Thursday, where she wore a classic black dress by Hatch (which she first wore on a visit to King's College in 2018) a camel coat by Oscar de la Renta and snazzy, cow-print shoes by Gianvito Rossi.

