﻿
12 Photos | Fashion

The real reason Kate Middleton wears green so much - a colour expert reveals all

The Duchess clearly loves this shade

The real reason Kate Middleton wears green so much - a colour expert reveals all
You're reading

The real reason Kate Middleton wears green so much - a colour expert reveals all

1/12
Next

This royal fashion stylist has launched an Instagram account, with all the best details
Fiona Ward
0-kate-green-intro
Photo: © Getty Images
1/12

The Duchess of Cambridge looks beautiful in green, doesn't she? Whether it's dressing patriotically for engagements in Ireland or simply wearing it because, well, it really suits her – we always love to see Kate in an emerald outfit. So we've looked back through the Duchess' royal career to pick out our favourite green fashion moments from the mum-of-three, from that L.K. Bennett polka-dot number to the sparkling Jenny Packham gown she wore during her royal visit to Pakistan in 2019.

MORE: Royal ladies' boldest colour clash outfits! See Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, the Queen and more

Since Kate is so fond of green outfits, we chatted to colour specialist Gabriella Winters on the reasons why - which could range from complimenting her eye colour to celebrating nature! "Kate has medium-dark eyes that are on the softer side in terms of intensity, and dependent on the lighting they appear to be slightly different shades of green," she exclusively told HELLO!.

"She wears her eye colours often and very successfully," she added. "Wearing colours that are innate to your colouring will make you appear graceful, fresh and elevated - Kate wearing her eye colours make her look effortlessly elegant, glowing and refined." We have to agree! Scroll down to see more show-stopping looks in one of Kate's favourite colours…

1-kate-green-gown
Photo: © Getty Images
2/12

Islamabad, October 2019

Who could forget this moment? Kate stole the show in her sequinned dress, which she wore to a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan back in October. Prince William looked very suave, too, in a coordinating dark green sherwani by fashion designer Naushemian.

2-kate-green-wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
3/12

Wimbledon, July 2019

Another fan favourite was Kate's button-down Dolce and Gabbana dress, worn to watch the Women's Final at Wimbledon alongside the Duchess of Sussex in 2019. It actually dates back to 2016, when she wore it during a royal visit to Canada - the dress was even since named after her! 

3-kate-green-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
4/12

Evelina Children's Hospital, December 2018

Kate's polka-dot L.K. Bennett dress was hugely popular, selling out quickly!

Gabriella also told HELLO! that Kate may be drawn to green because of its connections to nature - and it's well known how much the Duchess likes to be outdoors. "Culturally, green of course is the universally accepted colour of nature, and thus it’s often associated with freshness, restoration and environmental awareness," she said. "We are reassured by the presence of green on a primal instinct level."

4-kate-green-gown
Photo: © Getty Images
5/12

Portrait gala, March 2017

The Duchess looked stunning in this form-fitting lace gown by Temperley London - we'd love to see her wearing it again! 

MORE: The royals love their mid-price handbags - and here's the proof

5-kate-green-vampires-wife
Photo: © Getty Images
6/12

Ireland, March 2020

Kate wowed royal-watchers by choosing a celebrity-favourite frock by cult brand The Vampire's Wife during her royal tour of Ireland - in a look very similar to one previously worn by Princess Beatrice. 

6-kate-green-sandro-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
7/12

Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival, July 2019

We loved Kate's gorgeous Sandro dress, worn to the Hampton Court Flower Show – where her own garden was on display. She also added a pair of pretty pink earrings by Accessorize, which cost her just £8. Thrifty!

7-kate-green-outfit
Photo: © Getty Images
8/12

St Patrick's Day Parade, March 2019

Of course, St Patrick's Day is the perfect excuse for Kate to wear a gorgeous shade of green – and she never disappoints. She wore custom-made Alexander McQueen for 2019's event.

8-kate-green
Photo: © Getty Images
9/12

Natural History Museum, November 2012

This gorgeous green Mulberry dress deserves another outing, don't you think? Kate wore it to the official opening of The Natural History Museum's Treasures Gallery, complete with her new haircut.

9-kate-green-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
10/12

Visiting Family Action, January 2019

Kate wore this elegant Beulah dress to launch a new national support line at Family Action, and then again at a Buckingham Palace event in November 2019.

"A person wearing green will exert an impression of composure, rationality and stability," said Gabriella. "More specifically, Kate's pine greens evoke a sense of aspiration, sophistication and prosperity, while her olive shades induce feelings of wisdom, self-love and feminine leadership qualities."

10-kate-green
Photo: © Getty Images
11/12

Galway, March 2020

Kate wore a number of glam green looks during her first official royal visit to Ireland – another was this spotty number from Suzannah, worn with a Sezane belt and Ralph Lauren boots.

MORE: Royal ladies wearing glam headbands! From Kate Middleton to Princess Beatrice and Sophie Wessex

11-kate-green-ireland
Photo: © Getty Images
12/12

Dublin, March 2020

Another popular look was this Alessandra Rich number, worn on arrival in Ireland with one of Kate's trademark hairbands. Gorgeous!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...