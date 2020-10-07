15 times royal ladies looked chic in Chanel

Royal ladies are partial to a designer label - from the Duchess of Cambridge's beloved Alexander McQueen pieces to the Duchess of Sussex's love affair with Givenchy – but there's nothing more elegant than Chanel, is there?
Whether it's the Duchess of Cornwall donning monochrome pumps, or Lady Amelia Windsor's penchant for the French fashion house, the royal love of the iconic interlinking Cs spans generations.
This week saw Chanel's show taking Paris Fashion Week by storm, with creative director Virginie Viard staying true to late designer Karl Lagerfeld's classic aesthetic in a glamorous digital showcase from the Grand Palais. To mark the occasion, we take a look at all the times our royal favourites have worn the label…
The Duchess of Cambridge
When Kate stepped out for a public engagement in October 2019, she wore the burgundy bag which is from Chanel’s Fall-Winter 2016/2017 collection. At the time it retailed for around £3,762, but sadly it's no longer available. It's not the first time she's worn her treasured Chanel bag…