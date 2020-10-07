﻿
15 times royal ladies looked chic in Chanel

Chanel never goes out of style

1/15

Royal ladies are partial to a designer label - from the Duchess of Cambridge's beloved Alexander McQueen pieces to the Duchess of Sussex's love affair with Givenchy – but there's nothing more elegant than Chanel, is there?

Whether it's the Duchess of Cornwall donning monochrome pumps, or Lady Amelia Windsor's penchant for the French fashion house, the royal love of the iconic interlinking Cs spans generations.

This week saw Chanel's show taking Paris Fashion Week by storm, with creative director Virginie Viard staying true to late designer Karl Lagerfeld's classic aesthetic in a glamorous digital showcase from the Grand Palais. To mark the occasion, we take a look at all the times our royal favourites have worn the label…

The Duchess of Cambridge

When Kate stepped out for a public engagement in October 2019, she wore the burgundy bag which is from Chanel’s Fall-Winter 2016/2017 collection. At the time it retailed for around £3,762, but sadly it's no longer available. It's not the first time she's worn her treasured Chanel bag…

Kate Middleton wearing Chanel
Photo: © Getty Images
2/15

During a whirlwind visit to Paris in 2017, Duchess Kate gave a nod to her host city by dressing entirely in Chanel. She accessorised with burgundy shoes and her favourite handbag from the designer, which she has worn on a number of occasions.

Kate Middleton wearing a tweed Chanel jacket
Photo: © Getty Images
3/15

She also wore this ever-classic look in 2011, opting for a pale pink tweed jacket by the iconic fashion house for her arrival in Charlottetown with Prince William.

princess-beatrice-chanel-bag
4/15

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice carried a classic Chanel handbag to Ascot in 2013, teaming it with her classic striped coat and statement hat.

Princess Sirivannavari wearing Chanel
5/15

Princess of Thailand Sirivannavari Nariratana

This royal loves Chanel - and look at her arm candy in this photo! Divine. Princess Sirivannavari was close friends with Karl Lagerfeld before he passed away, but still continues to show her support for the brand by attending the fashion week shows. 

Pauline Ducruet wearing Chanel
6/15

Pauline Ducruet

Pauline Ducruet, the daughter of Princess Stephanie of Monaco, has a real penchant for Chanel and we'll never stop swooning over this brooch she wore on her jumpsuit. Beautiful. 

 

Duchess of Cornwall wearing Chanel
Photo: © Getty Images
7/15

The Duchess of Cornwall

The Duchess of Cornwall is incredibly fond of her gorgeous Chanel pumps – and we can hardly blame her! It's thought Camilla's Chanel treasures hold sentimental value for her too, since the interlinking Cs could also stand for her and her husband's names.

Princess Diana wearing Chanel
Photo: © Getty Images
8/15

Princess Diana

It's also been reported that Princess Diana stopped wearing her own Chanel items after her split from Prince Charles. Australian designer Jayson Brundson told Harper's Bazaar Australia: "I went through [all the shoe options], and I found a pair of Chanel shoes, and I said, 'well these would look great with the Versace [you're planning to wear]' and she said 'no, I can't wear linked Cs, the double C'. So I asked why, and she said, 'it's Camilla and Charles'."

Meghan Markle wearing Chanel
Photo: © Getty Images
9/15

The Duchess of Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex is known to own a Chanel 'Gabrielle' black hobo handbag, which she was photographed carrying back in 2017 arriving in Austin, Texas. She styled it in her classic off-duty way, with skinny jeans, a slouchy shirt and sandals.

Amelia Windsor wearing Chanel
Photo: © Getty Images
10/15

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor wowed in head-to-toe Chanel at the Queen's thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral in 2016.

Amelia Windsor wearing Chanel
Photo: © Getty Images
11/15

She also looked pretty in pink in this sweet mini dress at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in June 2018. The 22-year-old, who is the daughter of George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, looked elegant as she posed for photographers at the society event.

Princess Charlene of Monaco wearing Chanel
Photo: © Getty Images
12/15

Princess Charlene of Monaco

Princess Charlene of Monaco often worked closely with Karl Lagerfeld - they collaborated to create her stunning blue outfit for the civil part of her royal wedding to Prince Albert. She wore a structured blazer and floaty chiffon palazzo pants, of which she said: "It’s a collaboration between me and Karl Lagerfeld. We wanted something to match the colour of my eyes. It’s my creation and I'm proud of it."

Princess Caroline wearing Chanel
Photo: © Getty Images
13/15

Princess Caroline of Monaco

Princess Caroline was also a long-time friend of Karl's and often wore Chanel. She chose this stunning black and white gown for the Love Ball in 2013.

 

sarah-ferguson
14/15

Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson was spotted wearing a cream Chanel bag when she enjoyed a night out with daughter Princess Beatrice last year. Prince Andrew's ex-wife kept her look casual in Charlotte Olympia pumps and a nude tone cashmere scarf, but her statement bag ensured she remained stylish as ever.

Queen Letizia wearing Chanel earrings
15/15

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia's leafy Chanel earrings are thought to be worth around £5,700!

