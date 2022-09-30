15 royals who have strutted their stuff on the runway Make way for the new kings and queens of the catwalk

It's the most fabulous time of the year, ladies and gents! It's Fashion Month, and with London Fashion Week having just drawn to a close we thought we'd scour the archives to find all the royals who've graced the catwalk over the years.

SEE: The best street style from Paris Fashion Week SS23

From Sarah, Duchess of York sashaying down the runway in New York, to Lady Kitty Spencer's best Dolce & Gabbana moments, and not to forget Prince Nikolai of Denmark becoming a Dior darling, which is your favourite blue-blooded runway look?

Duchess of York

In 2015, Sarah Ferguson walked in the Fashion For Relief show in London looking stunning in a black floor length gown. Joined by the likes of Naomi Campbell and Katie Price (remember when she looked great in that tux?), the royal was joining in on the fashion fun to help raise money for Ebola victims.

Duchess of York

Always lending her profile to charitable events, Sarah actually first walked Naomi Campbell's Fashion For Relief runway back in 2010 in New York City when they were raising funds for Haiti.

Lady Amelia Windsor

In September 2017, Lady Amelia Windsor, who is 38th in line to the British Throne, took centre stage in Dolce and Gabbana's "Millenial" themed runway. She was joined by the likes of Anais Gallagher, Amber Le Bon and Lady Kitty Spencer.

MORE: Sabrina Sato shares her Paris Fashion Week diary with us

Lady Amelia Windsor

Wearing a classic Dolce & Gabbana creation, Lady Amelia Windsor looked utterly gorgeous in a lace and floral creation for the Dolce & Gabbana Fall 2017 runway show in Milan. The tiara was of course totally fit for a royal.

Lady Amelia Windsor

More recently, Lady Amelia took to the catwalk for the Zeynep Kartal x Li & Fung "Noblesse Oblige" Spring/Summer 2023 runway show. The royal looked ethereal in a pale apple green gown for her first look – in addition to a baby pink three-piece suit and a blush-coloured ruffle-trim gown.

Princess Olympia of Greece

She's one of the most fashionable royals around so it's hardly surprising that Dolce & Gabanna asked Princess Olympia of Greece to walk their runway in 2017 alongside Amelia. This is the mini dress of dreams, right?

Princess Olympia of Greece

For the same show, she swapped into a similar style, this time in black, and wore an eye-catching rocket headpiece. Not the typical royal fascinator, hey?

Lady Kitty Spencer

Looking like a total vision, Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer looked cocktail party-ready while on the Dolce & Gabbana runway in 2017. The 28-year-old model's relationship with the iconic fashion has only gone from strength to strength since this moment - she was asked to be the face of the Spring/ Summer 2018 campaign later that year.

Lady Kitty Spencer

Probably our favourite ever royal runway moment, Kitty Spencer looked absolutely stunning while walking once again for Dolce & Gabbana in Milan in 2018. The whole look was opulent perfection.

Prince Nikolai of Denmark

Prince Nikolai of Denmark, who is currently 7th in line to the Danish throne, has become somewhat of a runway darling. He's walked quite a few shows recently having made his debut at Burberry in early 2018, but this look from Dior Pre-Fall 2019 Men's Collection show in Tokyo, Japan is definitely one of his most memorable.

Prince Nikolai of Denmark

Looking as ready for summer as we are, he wore this amazing pastel look for Dior during the Men's Spring/Summer 2019 show in June in Paris.

Prince Nikolai of Denmark

For the same show, he also rocked a stylish suit with a side fastening but despite amazing tailoring, it was his space-like sunglasses that really stole the show.

RELATED: Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are serving some serious looks at Paris Fashion Week

Prince Nikolai of Denmark

The Prince returned to the runway for Dior Homme Autumn/Winter 2020 wearing a blue pinstripe shirt brandishing Dior's unmissable logo, black trousers and pearl-embellished gloves. It appears that Dior has found their new golden boy.

Maharajah of Jaipur

The Maharajah of Jaipur, Padmanabh Singh, who is Prince Charles's godson, made his fashion week debut in June 2018. Setting the bar high, he walked for Dolce & Gabbana during Men's fashion week in Milan. Doesn't he look dapper?

Princess of Wales

Yes, Kate- has even walked the runway. Back in 2002, the future royal took to the catwalk for a charity function while attending the University of St Andrews.

READ: Hailey Bieber just reinvented cargo trousers at Paris Fashion Week

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.