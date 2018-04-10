﻿
Inside Duchess Camilla's incredible royal jewellery collection

Diamonds, rubies and emeralds, oh my!

Inside Duchess Camilla's incredible royal jewellery collection
Inside Duchess Camilla's incredible royal jewellery collection

Fiona Ward
Inside Duchess Camilla's incredible royal jewellery collection
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall has an impressive collection of tiaras, necklaces, brooches, earrings and rings at her disposal, including her own family pieces and personal love tokens from her husband Prince Charles.

And then there is the stunning Royal Collection – Queen Elizabeth II is the custodian of jewels on behalf of the monarchy – from which the Duchess of Cornwall has borrowed.

Duchess Camilla often wears jewellery that once belonged to Prince Charles's beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, and were moved to the Royal Collection after the royal's death in 2002. Scroll down to see the beautiful royal jewels that Camilla has worn over the years!

Inside Duchess Camilla's incredible royal jewellery collection
Photo: © Getty Images
The Greville necklace

The mammoth Greville tiara has an equally imposing necklace to match! Here the Duchess of Cornwall wears the impressive five-strand diamond piece as she arrives for The Queen's Banquet for Commonwealth Heads of Government back in November 2007 in Kampala, Uganda.

Camilla had her pale blue Anna Valentine gown specially made to show it off. The Duchess is also wearing the family order, a miniature portrait of the Queen surrounded by diamonds and pinned on a silk taffeta bow.

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Inside Duchess Camilla's incredible royal jewellery collection
Topaz pearl choker

This five-strand pearl necklace features a massive pink topaz stone at the centre. The gorgeous bauble, just one of Camilla's many pearl chokers, was said to be a gift from husband Prince Charles.

Photo: Getty Images

Inside Duchess Camilla's incredible royal jewellery collection
Photo: © Getty Images
Diamond serpent necklace

One of the more modern pieces in Camilla's collection is this platinum and diamond serpent necklace which features two small rubies for eyes.

The choker is thought to have been a gift from Prince Charles, and Camilla was first spotted wearing it in 2001.

Photo: JOHN D MCHUGH/AFP/Getty Images

Inside Duchess Camilla's incredible royal jewellery collection
Photo: © Getty Images
Art Deco engagement ring

Duchess Camilla's art deco engagement ring from Prince Charles features a huge square cut diamond flanked by three diamond baguettes.

The family heirloom was said to have been given to Queen Elizabeth II's mother in 1926 when Her Majesty was born.

Inside Duchess Camilla's incredible royal jewellery collection
Photo: © Getty Images
Diamond and Ruby Semi-Parure

This diamond and ruby necklace and earrings set is thought to be a gift from the late King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia.

Camilla wore the jewels at the Royal Film Performance and World Premiere of The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel in London in February 2017.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

 

SEE: 13 times Duchess Camilla wowed us in stunning royal gowns - from glittering sequins to elegant lace

Inside Duchess Camilla's incredible royal jewellery collection
Photo: © Getty Images
The Greville tiara

One of Duchess Camilla's favorite pieces is this regal tiara, which was originally made by luxury jewelers Boucheron for the Hon Mrs Greville in the 1920s.

Mrs Greville bequeathed the priceless accessory decades later to Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. Here, the Duchess of Cornwall wears the crown-like headpiece to the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace in December 2017.

Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Inside Duchess Camilla's incredible royal jewellery collection
Photo: © Getty Images
The Cubitt-Shand tiara

This delicate piece is from the Duchess of Cornwall's family collection.

The diamond floral tiara, seen here as the Duchess attended a formal dinner at the Royal Academy of Arts in June 2015, was worn by Camilla for her first wedding, to Andrew Parker Bowles, and was also worn by their daughter Laura Lopes for her 2006 nuptials.

Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Inside Duchess Camilla's incredible royal jewellery collection
Photo: © Getty Images
Heart-shaped quartz necklace

At the premiere of Skyfall at London's Royal Albert Hall in October 2012, Camilla wore a necklace reminiscent of a gem from another movie – the romantic blue heart-shaped diamond from Titanic.

The Duchess' colorful stone, however, is purple quartz and was a wedding gift for Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother on the occasion of her 1923 wedding.

Photo: Indigo/Getty Images

Inside Duchess Camilla's incredible royal jewellery collection
Photo: © Getty Images
Delhi Durbar Tiara

Loaned to her by her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II, the spectacular Garrards diamond headpiece, mounted in gold and set in platinum, was donned by the Duchess of Cornwall as she attended her first-ever royal banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2005.

Camilla paired the stunning tiara, which was worn by Queen Mary to celebrate the coronation of her husband King George V in Delhi, with her diamond serpent necklace for the occasion.

Photo: Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images

Inside Duchess Camilla's incredible royal jewellery collection
The Ladies of North Wales brooch

Camilla accessorised her velvet jacket with this diamond and emerald leek pin - a royal heirloom worn in 1969 by Prince Charles' grandmother the Queen Mother at his investiture as Prince of Wales - at an opera reception in Cardiff, Wales in 2006.

Photo: Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/WireImage

Inside Duchess Camilla's incredible royal jewellery collection
Photo: © Getty Images
Square-cut emerald necklace

Duchess Camilla certainly has a love of colored gems, as demonstrated by this beautiful square-cut emerald necklace, which is thought to have been a gift from the Saudi royals.

Prince Charles' wife wore the piece, which is part of a demi-parure, for a gala performance of Peter Pan in aid of The Prince's Foundation for Children & The Arts at Kensington Gardens in June 2009.

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Inside Duchess Camilla's incredible royal jewellery collection
Photo: © Getty Images
Diamond and turquoise set

One of the brightest pieces we've seen Duchess Camilla wear is this turquoise and diamond necklace, which also has matching earrings.

It was a standout accessory, seen here, at the Sun Military Awards at London's Imperial War Museum in December 2012.

Photo: Matt Dunham - WPA Pool /Getty Images

Inside Duchess Camilla's incredible royal jewellery collection
Photo: © Getty Images
Pearl of the Dee brooch

The silver pin, which is shaped like a fisherman's salmon fly, was a 100th birthday present to Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

In April 2005 Camilla wore it at an engagement in Scotland – without realising she had pinned the brooch upside down.

Photo: Getty Images

Inside Duchess Camilla's incredible royal jewellery collection
Photo: © Getty Images
Diamond bow brooch

Camilla's diamond-bow brooch was a favorite of the late Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

Here, the Duchess wears the piece to her father Bruce Shand's memorial at St Paul's Church in London in September 2006.

Photo: SANG TAN/AFP/Getty Images

 

MORE: Prince Charles' wife Camilla has a secret home - and it's so beautiful

Inside Duchess Camilla's incredible royal jewellery collection
Photo: © Getty Images
Van Cleef & Arpels earrings

The Duchess' Magic Alhambra earrings from Van Cleef & Arpels are among her most recogniseable.

Made in white gold and studded with diamond, they are thought to be worth around £38,500. Camilla also owns a malachite set of earrings and a necklace from the same line. She's pictured here at the Man Booker Prize winners reception in 2015.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

