Fashion

If you're looking for a little inspiration…

Over the last year, face masks have become something of a staple in our wardrobes. At first, it seemed as if there were few options when it came to mixing face masks and fashion, however as time has gone on many different designs have become available. Now we can purchase lots of different types from all our favourite shops, allowing us to look stylish whilst keeping safe.  

With lots of public engagements to attend, no one rocks a face mask better than the royals. From The Duchess of Cambridge to Princess Charlene of Monaco, everyone seems to be stepping up their style game when it comes to coordinating their mask to their outfit. We have seen a range of styles, from bold floral prints, bright colours and even gold sequins, and we have rounded up our favourite looks below to bring you a little bit of inspiration for your next outing, even if it's just to the supermarket…

Scroll down to see the royals' best looks over the years...

The Duchess of Cambridge 

The Duchess of Cambridge has been seen rocking the matching face mask trend on multiple occasions. Recently, joined by husband Prince William on a visit to an East London School, Kate wore a bubblegum pink coat and matching jumper, finishing off her colourful look with a pink floral face mask.

This was not the first time that Kate had been seen sporting the trend. Back in December, during a visit to Royal Berkshire Hospital, Kate wore a striking red coat paired with a red tartan print mask.

The Duchess of Cornwall

It's no secret that The Duchess of Cornwall is a big fan of the colour blue, with her face masks being no exception. Whilst visiting Salisbury Cathedral, Camilla wore a beautiful blue coat, with a matching fur hat and a blue face mask with an unusual feather print.

During her trip to Greece this week, Camilla looked as glamourous as ever in a soft blue dress decorated with gorgeous gold embellishments. She finished off the look with a gold face mask and statement gold earrings.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima wowed us with her all-red outfit on a recent visit to a Dutch dance theatre. The ensemble was perfectly coordinated, featuring matching shoes, accessories and even a bright red face mask.

Princess Charlene of Monaco

Princess Charlene loves experimenting when it comes to fashion, and this look is no exception. During a royal outing in Monaco, Charlene rocked a bold brown coat and coordinating face mask covered in gold sequins.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice wore an elegant floral dress whilst seeing her wedding dress on display at Windsor Castle. She paired the dress with a matching floral face mask in contrasting shades of red and blue, showing that she isn't afraid when it comes to experimenting with colour.

Queen Mathilde of Belgium

Queen Mathilde has expertly matched her face mask to her outfit on multiple occasions. During the National Parade in Belgium, the Queen wore a stunning pink floral dress and sported a face mask that was made in the exact same material.

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor was seen sporting the matching face mask trend at no other than London Fashion Week. She wore a black gown with bold black and silver heels and accessorised the glamourous look with a silver face mask.

