Floral face masks by Kate Middleton's fave designer are on sale for just £7 – hurry before they sell out!

We don't know about you but we're always on the hunt for a pretty face mask. Kate Middleton's favourite designers, Needle & Thread, created not one but two floral face coverings, one in black and one in white, and they are so lovely to look at. And they're now on sale for just £7 – that's 50% off!

These floral face masks are pretty AND practical

And if you're in the US, don't worry - you can get the same face mask deal on Needle & Thread's American site, where the masks have also been reduced from $29 to $14.

White floral face mask, was £15 NOW £7, Needle & Thread

Duchess Kate first put Needle & Thread on the royal map when she wore the brand's 'Aurora' gown to a Buckingham Palace reception – and all the elegance the label is known for is infused into these pretty face masks. Crafted with horizontal pleat details for easy movement, the face masks have been covered in an iconic Needle & Thread floral print.

Black floral face mask, was £15 NOW £7, Needle & Thread

What's more, if you buy one of these face masks you'll support mothers2mothers. Needle & Thread will be contributing 50% of all profits to help fund the charity’s covid-19 emergency appeal. mothers2mothers is an organisation that unlocks the power of women to eliminate childhood AIDS and create healthy families. They train and employ women living with HIV in sub- Saharan Africa as ‘Mentor Mothers’. Through their training and employment, women and families are able to access essential services and medical care.

Duchess Kate is a big fan of Needle & Thread's beautiful dresses

If you're looking for more floral face coverings, check out our round up. We've thought long and hard about which face masks Kate would love.

