From JLo to Jennifer Aniston: 35 celebrities wearing face masks & where to shop their looks

When it comes to looking fashionable in a face mask, the struggle is very real – which is why we're finding inspiration in royal and celebrity face coverings, like Kate Middleton's floral face mask, Meghan Markle-inspired face coverings and last, but not least, the face masks that our favourite celebrities are wearing, including Jennifer Aniston, Ariana Grande and JLo.

Designer Tory Burch made it even easier for us to get inspired with her viral social media campaign, the #wearadamnmask challenge, which saw a host of A-list participants and celebrities wearing face masks that we can shop.

Friends co-stars and longtime BFFs Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox wore matching tie-dye masks – and you can shop their face mask style! Try the Karizma blue tie-dye face mask, £8.99, from Amazon

The challenge, in which followers are encouraged to share a face mask selfie and tag others to do the same, not only sends an important message – if you need to go out in public, especially in closed spaces, WEAR A FACE MASK for the safety of yourself and others – but has also seen some of your favourite stars, including Kourtney Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington show off their face mask style.

Here are the celebrity-approved face masks the stars have been wearing in the viral challenge, and on their own – and where you can the exact, or similar, looks.

Jennifer Lopez

JLo sparkled in NYC wearing this Katie May pink sequin mask

Shop Jennifer Lopez's face mask:

Katie May Sequin Face Mask £22.95 ($30.33), The Tight Spot

Ariana Grande

Ariana has been spotted wearing the evolvetogether disposable face mask, similar to an N95 mask. The medical-grade triple layer masks, which offer >98% BFE and >95% PFE, come in packs of 7 or 30, are emblazoned with a city coordinates logo and come in black, green, grey or white. A carrying case is included, too!

Shop Ariana Grande's face mask:

Pack of 7 disposable face masks, nyc style, £6.47 ($8.97), evolvetogether

Jennifer Hudson

Like many of us, the Oscar-winner – who clearly knows how to rock an eye-popping beauty look even while wearing a mask – is supporting small business by shopping handmade face coverings on Etsy. This one is from seller Kristian Couture

Shop Jennifer Hudson's face mask:

Unisex triple-layer cotton mask, more colours available, £13.52 each, Etsy

Olivia Wilde

Olivia got her tropical leaf print mask from L.A.-based brand Masq’d but we found a great lookalike that will take you to the islands

Shop Olivia Wilde's face mask style:

2 pack bacteria resistant face mask in Aqua Floral, £35, Wolf & Badger

Halle Berry

Oscar winner Halle showed off her silky black face covering – and her matching face mask style with new boyfriend Van Hunt

Shop Halle Berry's face mask style:

Mulberry silk face mask in black, £17.99, Amazon

Jennifer Aniston

Just like her famed minimalist style, Jen has gone for a simple, straightforward little black mask by Wolford for her solo pic

Shop Jennifer Aniston's face mask:

Classic Mask, £20, Wolford

Harper Beckham

Victoria Beckham's daughter rocked a purple floral dress and matching face mask made in her mum's atelier at the Victoria Beckham fashion show - but you can get a similar floral look for less

Shop Harper Beckham's face mask style:

Adelina Rusu Two-Sided Daisy & Purple Silk Face Mask, £29, Wolf & Badger

Maya Hawke

The Stranger Things star hit the red carpet in a rose gold face mask with glamourous shine

Shop Maya Hawke's face mask style:

Satin face mask and scrunchie, £7.99, New Look

Jessica Alba

The actress and mum-of-three wore a mask from her own brand, Honest Company, which is available in the US and Canada

Shop Jessica Alba's face mask:

Adult cotton face mask 2-pack in cactus, $24.99 (£19), Honest

Olivia Palermo

The always fashionable Olivia Palermo stepped out wearing a silk scarf face mask – and you can shop similar looks, complete with ear loops for the perfect fit

Shop Olivia Palermo's face mask style:

Silk face mask scarf, £26.61, Etsy

Kristen Bell

The star of The Good Place wore a Vistaprint floral mask as she announced she's judging the brand's Masks by Me contest

Shop Kristen Bell's face mask:

Bouquet face mask, £17, Vistaprint

Holly Willoughby

The 'This Morning' star opted for a yellow ditsy print mask on a dark background

Shop Holly Willoughby's face mask style:

Ililily cotton floral face mask, £8.49, Amazon

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico star's black and white book print face covering has an artistic flair

Shop Priyanka Chopra's face mask style:

Newspaper print face mask, £1.99, Shein

Charlize Theron

The Oscar-winning actress is clearly a fan of floral face coverings

Shop Charlize Theron's face mask style:

Bouquet print face mask, £17.95, Pacamask

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney loves pretty colours and beautifully understated looks, and this luxe-looking mauve face mask hits both

Shop Kourtney Kardashian's face mask style:

Face My Mask linen cotton masks, pack of 3, £51, Wolf & Badger

Kerry Washington

The Little Fires Everywhere star is right on trend in this sizzling animal print face mask and those Fenty shades!

Shop Kerry Washington's face mask style:

Leopard face mask, £6.99, Topshop

Christine Lampard

Posting on Instagram, Christine wrote: "Thank you @donnamaylondon for making face mask wearing a bit more fun."

Shop Christine Lampard's face mask style:

Red lips coverings, £12, Donna May London

Georgia Tennant

Staged actress Georgia looked like a true star wearing her very chic embellished face mask

Shop Georgia Tennant's face mask style:

Lele Sadoughi cotton face masks, pack of three, £40, Selfridges

Natalie Portman

The Black Swan actress showed off her dark grey chambray face mask on Instagram

Shop Natalie Portman's face mask style:

Premium chambray face mask, either pleated or N95, £10.34, Etsy

Mindy Kaling

The Late Night star's buffalo check face covering is a great monochrome look

Shop Mindy Kaling's face mask style:

Black and white flannel buffalo check face mask, from £11.01, Etsy

Vanessa Hudgens

The High School Musical star released her inner butterfly with her pretty face mask

Shop Vanessa Hudgens' face mask style:

TLC butterfly face mask, £16.95, The Tight Spot

Nicky Hilton Rothschild

The hotel heiress wore a delicate floral face mask with tiny pink flowers

Shop Nicky Hilton Rothschild's face mask style:

Free People face mask and scrunchie set, £20, Harvey Nichols

Reese Witherspoon

Reese's red gingham mask evokes her famed ladylike Draper James style

Shop Reese Witherspoon's face mask style:

Red gingham mask, £11, Etsy

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Black-ish star and haircare mogul uses a practical but pretty face mask in soft pink

Shop Tracee Ellis Ross's face mask style:

Reusable Cloth Mask, £12, Casetify

Hailey Bieber

Model Hailey Bieber unleashed her inner child with a cartoon face mask

Shop Hailey Bieber's face mask style:

Lilo and Stitch 'Stitch Experiment 626' face mask, £11.49, Redbubble

Patrick Dempsey

Yes, masks are for men, too! Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey looks positively McDreamy in a monochrome gingham check, and we've found lookalikes that are a 'generous' size to fit guys

Shop Patrick Dempsey's face mask style:

Cotton woven check face covering for men, £12.50, Not on the High Street

Marissa Tomei

Oscar winner Marisa has gone for the full face and neck mask scarf in coral muslin

Shop Marisa Tomei's face mask style:

Cotton muslin bandana, £9.47 each, Etsy

Jenna Dewan

Actress Jenna Dewan's face mask with pastel stripes is just so sweet

Shop Jenna Dewan's face mask style:

Pastel striped face mask, £11.49, Redbubble

Lorraine Kelly

The TV presenter wore a face mask from HELLO!'s collaboration with designer Melissa Odabash which benefits Wellchild

Shop Lorraine Kelly's face mask:

HELLO! mask in red, £14, Melissa Odabash

Selma Blair

Actress Selma Blair opted a cheery bright pink mask

Shop Selma Blair's face mask style:

Pink face covering, £6.99, Amazon

Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star flew the flag for Gryffindor with her Harry Potter mask

Shop Sarah Hyland's face mask style:

Harry Potter Gryffindor face mask, 10.73, Etsy

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy loves this pretty embellished covering which proudly reads "Yay!!!"

Shop Chrissy Teigen's face mask style:

Positive quotes face mask, £23.10, Etsy

Diane von Furstenberg

We love the simplicity of designer Diane’s face covering in a print that is very DVF, and the same vibe can be found in the ASOS mystic print, which comes in a pack of 2 including a cherub print mask

Shop Diane von Furstenberg's face mask style:

ASOS Design 2-pack face covering in mystic (shown) and cherub print, £12, ASOS

Tory Burch

The woman behind the challenge set the tone with her beautiful mask that matches her outfit! While her masks aren't yet available in the UK, we found a lookalike – or a Tory Burch scarf will do the trick!

Shop Tory Burch's face mask style:

Damask print face mask, £12.65, Zazzle

Tory Burch Americana Bandana neckerchief in ivory, £75, Tory Burch

With so much inspiration, there's no excuse – when you go outside take it from the stars and #wearadamnmask!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.