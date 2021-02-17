﻿
celebrities wearing face masks where to buy coverings

From JLo to Jennifer Aniston: 35 celebrities wearing face masks & where to shop their looks

Our favourite celebrities are wearing face masks for the #WearADamnMask challenge

Karen Silas

When it comes to looking fashionable in a face mask, the struggle is very real – which is why we're finding inspiration in royal and celebrity face coverings, like Kate Middleton's floral face mask, Meghan Markle-inspired face coverings and last, but not least, the face masks that our favourite celebrities are wearing, including Jennifer Aniston, Ariana Grande and JLo.

Designer Tory Burch made it even easier for us to get inspired with her viral social media campaign, the #wearadamnmask challenge, which saw a host of A-list participants and celebrities wearing face masks that we can shop.

jennifer aniston courteney cox tie dye mask

Friends co-stars and longtime BFFs Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox wore matching tie-dye masks – and you can shop their face mask style! Try the Karizma blue tie-dye face mask, £8.99, from Amazon

SHOP NOW

The challenge, in which followers are encouraged to share a face mask selfie and tag others to do the same, not only sends an important message – if you need to go out in public, especially in closed spaces, WEAR A FACE MASK for the safety of yourself and others –  but has also seen some of your favourite stars, including Kourtney Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington show off their face mask style.

Here are the celebrity-approved face masks the stars have been wearing in the viral challenge, and on their own – and where you can the exact, or similar, looks.

Jennifer Lopez

jennifer lopez sparkly glitter sequin face mask covering

JLo sparkled in NYC wearing this Katie May pink sequin mask

Shop Jennifer Lopez's face mask:

 

Katie May Sequin Face Mask £22.95 ($30.33), The Tight Spot

SHOP NOW

Ariana Grande

ariana grande evolvetogether celebrity face mask coverings

Ariana has been spotted wearing the evolvetogether disposable face mask, similar to an N95 mask. The medical-grade triple layer masks, which offer >98% BFE and >95% PFE, come in packs of 7 or 30, are emblazoned with a city coordinates logo and come in black, green, grey or white. A carrying case is included, too! 

Shop Ariana Grande's face mask:

evolvetogether ariana grande celebrity face masks coverings

Pack of 7 disposable face masks, nyc style, £6.47 ($8.97), evolvetogether

SHOP NOW

Jennifer Hudson

jennifer hudson black etsy face mask covering celebrities

Like many of us, the Oscar-winner – who clearly knows how to rock an eye-popping beauty look even while wearing a mask – is supporting small business by shopping handmade face coverings on Etsy. This one is from seller Kristian Couture

Shop Jennifer Hudson's face mask:

jennifer hudson face covering on etsy

Unisex triple-layer cotton mask, more colours available, £13.52 each, Etsy

SHOP NOW

Olivia Wilde

olivia wilde face mask covering

Olivia got her tropical leaf print mask from L.A.-based brand Masq’d but we found a great lookalike that will take you to the islands

Shop Olivia Wilde's face mask style:

olivia wilde palm print face mask

2 pack bacteria resistant face mask in Aqua Floral, £35, Wolf & Badger

SHOP NOW

Halle Berry

halle berry boyfriend van hunt face mask

Oscar winner Halle showed off her silky black face covering – and her matching face mask style with new boyfriend Van Hunt

 

Shop Halle Berry's face mask style:

halle berry style silk face mask covering

Mulberry silk face mask in black, £17.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

 

Jennifer Aniston 

jennifer aniston face mask covering

Just like her famed minimalist style, Jen has gone for a simple, straightforward little black mask by Wolford for her solo pic

Shop Jennifer Aniston's face mask:

wolford classic mask fit

Classic Mask, £20, Wolford

SHOP NOW

Harper Beckham

harper beckham purple face mask

Victoria Beckham's daughter rocked a purple floral dress and matching face mask made in her mum's atelier at the Victoria Beckham fashion show - but you can get a similar floral look for less

Shop Harper Beckham's face mask style:

purple floral face mask harper beckham

Adelina Rusu Two-Sided Daisy & Purple Silk Face Mask, £29, Wolf & Badger

SHOP NOW

Maya Hawke

maya hawke rose gold face mask venice

The Stranger Things star hit the red carpet in a rose gold face mask with glamourous shine

Shop Maya Hawke's face mask style:

pink-satin-face-covering-and-scrunchie

Satin face mask and scrunchie, £7.99, New Look

SHOP NOW

 

Jessica Alba

jessica alba wearing face mask

The actress and mum-of-three wore a mask from her own brand, Honest Company, which is available in the US and Canada 

Shop Jessica Alba's face mask:

jessica alba face mask honest cactus

Adult cotton face mask 2-pack in cactus, $24.99 (£19), Honest

SHOP NOW

Olivia Palermo

olivia palermo face mask scarf

The always fashionable Olivia Palermo stepped out wearing a silk scarf face mask – and you can shop similar looks, complete with ear loops for the perfect fit

Shop Olivia Palermo's face mask style:

silk face mask scarf blue

Silk face mask scarf, £26.61, Etsy

SHOP NOW

Kristen Bell

kristen bell wearing vistaprint face mask covering floral

The star of The Good Place wore a Vistaprint floral mask as she announced she's judging the brand's Masks by Me contest 

Shop Kristen Bell's face mask:

kristen bell floral face mask designed by vistaprint

Bouquet face mask, £17, Vistaprint

SHOP NOW

Holly Willoughby

holly willoughby yellow floral face mask-z

The 'This Morning' star opted for a yellow ditsy print mask on a dark background

 

Shop Holly Willoughby's face mask style:

holly willoughby face mask covering

Ililily cotton floral face mask, £8.49, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Priyanka Chopra

priyanka chopra face mask covering book print

The Quantico star's black and white book print face covering has an artistic flair

Shop Priyanka Chopra's face mask style:

newspaper print face covering priyanka mask

Newspaper print face mask, £1.99, Shein

SHOP NOW

Charlize Theron

charlize theron floral mask

The Oscar-winning actress is clearly a fan of floral face coverings

Shop Charlize Theron's face mask style:

charlize theron rose print face mask

Bouquet print face mask, £17.95, Pacamask

SHOP NOW

Kourtney Kardashian

kourtney kardashian face mask covering

Kourtney loves pretty colours and beautifully understated looks, and this luxe-looking mauve face mask hits both

Shop Kourtney Kardashian's face mask style:

pink linen cotton high quality face mask covering

Face My Mask linen cotton masks, pack of 3, £51, Wolf & Badger

SHOP NOW

Kerry Washington

kerry washington face mask covering

The Little Fires Everywhere star is right on trend in this sizzling animal print face mask and those Fenty shades!

Shop Kerry Washington's face mask style:

kerry washington leopard print mask

Leopard face mask, £6.99, Topshop

SHOP NOW

Christine Lampard

christine-mask

Posting on Instagram, Christine wrote: "Thank you @donnamaylondon for making face mask wearing a bit more fun."

Shop Christine Lampard's face mask style:

red-lips-mask

Red lips coverings, £12, Donna May London

SHOP NOW

Georgia Tennant

georgia tennant face mask

Staged actress Georgia looked like a true star wearing her very chic embellished face mask

Shop Georgia Tennant's face mask style: 

star face mask covering

 Lele Sadoughi cotton face masks, pack of three, £40, Selfridges

SHOP NOW

Natalie Portman

natalie portman face mask

The Black Swan actress showed off her dark grey chambray face mask on Instagram

Shop Natalie Portman's face mask style:

grey chambray face mask natalie portman

Premium chambray face mask, either pleated or N95, £10.34, Etsy

SHOP NOW

Mindy Kaling 

mindy kaling face mask covering

The Late Night star's buffalo check face covering is a great monochrome look

Shop Mindy Kaling's face mask style:

black white flannel face mask mindy kaling

Black and white flannel buffalo check face mask, from £11.01, Etsy

SHOP NOW

Vanessa Hudgens

vanessa hudgens face mask with butterflies

The High School Musical star released her inner butterfly with her pretty face mask

Shop Vanessa Hudgens' face mask style:

tlc-butterfly-face-mask

TLC butterfly face mask, £16.95, The Tight Spot

SHOP NOW

Nicky Hilton Rothschild

nicky hilton rothschild face mask

The hotel heiress wore a delicate floral face mask with tiny pink flowers

Shop Nicky Hilton Rothschild's face mask style:

white and pink floral face mask hilton2

Free People face mask and scrunchie set, £20, Harvey Nichols

SHOP NOW

Reese Witherspoon 

reese witherspoon face mask covering gingham

Reese's red gingham mask evokes her famed ladylike Draper James style

Shop Reese Witherspoon's face mask style:

red white gingham face mask reese

Red gingham mask, £11, Etsy

SHOP NOW

Tracee Ellis Ross

tracee ellis ross face mask covering

The Black-ish star and haircare mogul uses a practical but pretty face mask in soft pink

Shop Tracee Ellis Ross's face mask style:

pink face mask covering casetify

Reusable Cloth Mask, £12, Casetify

SHOP NOW

Hailey Bieber

hailey bieber face mask

Model Hailey Bieber unleashed her inner child with a cartoon face mask

Shop Hailey Bieber's face mask style:

hailey bieber stitch mask

Lilo and Stitch 'Stitch Experiment 626' face mask, £11.49, Redbubble

SHOP NOW

Patrick Dempsey

patrick dempsey wearing face covering mask

Yes, masks are for men, too! Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey looks positively McDreamy in a monochrome gingham check, and we've found lookalikes that are a 'generous' size to fit guys

Shop Patrick Dempsey's face mask style:

gingham check mens masks

Cotton woven check face covering for men, £12.50, Not on the High Street

SHOP NOW

Marissa Tomei

marisa tomei face mask covering

Oscar winner Marisa has gone for the full face and neck mask scarf in coral muslin

Shop Marisa Tomei's face mask style:

muslin scarf mask face coverings

Cotton muslin bandana, £9.47 each, Etsy

SHOP NOW

Jenna Dewan

jenna dewan face mask

Actress Jenna Dewan's face mask with pastel stripes is just so sweet

Shop Jenna Dewan's face mask style:

pastel striped face mask

Pastel striped face mask, £11.49, Redbubble

SHOP NOW

Lorraine Kelly

lorraine kelly wearing hello mask

The TV presenter wore a face mask from HELLO!'s collaboration with designer Melissa Odabash which benefits Wellchild

Shop Lorraine Kelly's face mask:

hello face mask

HELLO! mask in red, £14, Melissa Odabash

SHOP NOW

Selma Blair

selma blair hot pink face covering mask

Actress Selma Blair opted a cheery bright pink mask 

Shop Selma Blair's face mask style:

pink face mask covering

Pink face covering, £6.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Sarah Hyland

sarah hyland harry potter mask

The Modern Family star flew the flag for Gryffindor with her Harry Potter mask

Shop Sarah Hyland's face mask style:

griyffindor mask 1

Harry Potter Gryffindor face mask, 10.73, Etsy

SHOP NOW

Chrissy Teigen

chrissy-mask

Chrissy loves this pretty embellished covering which proudly reads "Yay!!!"

Shop Chrissy Teigen's face mask style:

white and gold slogan face mask

Positive quotes face mask, £23.10, Etsy

SHOP NOW

Diane von Furstenberg 

diane von furstenberg face mask covering

We love the simplicity of designer Diane’s face covering in a print that is very DVF, and the same vibe can be found in the ASOS mystic print, which comes in a pack of 2 including a cherub print mask

Shop Diane von Furstenberg's face mask style:

star galaxy face mask covering

ASOS Design 2-pack face covering in mystic (shown) and cherub print,  £12, ASOS

SHOP NOW

Tory Burch 

tory burch face mask covering damask white

The woman behind the challenge set the tone with her beautiful mask that matches her outfit! While her masks aren't yet available in the UK, we found a lookalike –  or a Tory Burch scarf will do the trick!

Shop Tory Burch's face mask style:

black and white damask face mask covering

Damask print face mask, £12.65, Zazzle

SHOP NOW

tory burch damask scarf

Tory Burch Americana Bandana neckerchief in ivory, £75, Tory Burch

BUY NOW

Watch: Celebrity face mask style

Loading the player...

 

With so much inspiration, there's no excuse – when you go outside take it from the stars and #wearadamnmask!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

