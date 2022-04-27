﻿
17 memorable wedding guest outfits from Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding

The royal couple are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary

17 memorable wedding guest outfits from Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding
17 memorable wedding guest outfits from Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding

17 memorable wedding guest outfits from Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding
In honour of Prince William and Kate Middleton's 11th wedding anniversary, we thought we'd take a trip down memory lane to 29 April 2011, the day Prince William and Kate Middleton said 'I do'.

The wedding was a huge day in history and royal guests flocked to the UK's capital to watch the happy couple tie the knot. Back in 2011 fashion trends were a lot different - check out the pictures and you'll see some daring looks.

From Victoria Beckham's Lady Gaga-esque shoes to Princess Eugenie's fascinator - there will be some outfits you've definitely forgotten about...

1. Chelsy Davy
Chelsy Davy went for a mixture of green shades for her wedding ensemble. The blonde beauty accessorised with a golden tan, golden jewellery and a hair fascinator. 

2. Victoria Beckham
Can you imagine Victoria Beckham ever wearing this outfit nowadays?! And look at those platform shoes!

But back in 2011, a pregnant VB looked incredible in a navy loose fitting dress, which she teamed with navy accessories. 

3. Samantha Cameron
Samantha Cameron opted for a Burberry dress for the 2011 nuptials of the Duke and Duchess. The turquoise frock was an excellent choice back then, and the heels were a 'sexier' style than we'd ever seen the Prime Minister's wife wear before. 

4. Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice
No one will be forgetting these looks anytime soon. Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice both headed into Westminster in elaborate headgear. The pair received some flack for their outfits, but looking back, were they really that bad? 

5. Queen Sofia of Spain, Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia
Queen Sofia of Spain, Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia all dressed to impress for the royal wedding. Letizia opted for a peach dress with matching accessories, whilst her mother-in-law donned a lavender look with peep toe shoes. 

6. Elton John
Elton John received an invite to the royal wedding and looked seriously smart as he took his seat alongside his partner David Furnish. The singer-songwriter couldn't resist a bit of colour with his look and chose a bright purple tie. 

7. Carole Middleton
Carole Middleton looked happy as can be at the wedding of her daughter Kate. The mother-of-the-bride opted for a baby blue coat dress with embellished details. She completed the look with silver-toned shoes. 

8. James Middleton
James Middleton looks almost unrecognisable here. We're so used to seeing him with facial hair - but he was cleanly shaven for his sister's wedding. 

9. The Queen
Perhaps one of the best dressed guests in attendance, the Queen looked delightful in yellow as she entered the Abbey. William's grandmother opted for sunshine yellow, which she teamed with a cream bag and cream shoes. 

10. The Countess of Wessex
Photo: © Getty Images
The Countess of Wessex chose to wear a beautifully embellished coat dress with statement cuffs and matching accessories.

11. Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton might be one of the most famous bridesmaids in history. The sister of Kate Middleton looked incredible in her Alexander McQueen dress. 

12. Bryony Daniels
Producer, stylist and private PA Bryony Daniels was one of the most colourful guests. Donning a purple and red dress, she teamed it with red platform stilettos and a black clutch bag. 

13. Guy Ritchie
Guy Ritchie cut a dapper figure as he arrived at Westminster Abbey. The renowned movie director has been friends with the Beckhams for years so we imagine he caught up with his pals while they waited for the big wedding to start. 

14. Tara Palmer-Tomkinson
The late Tara Palmer-Tomkinson looked lovely in blue as she attended the wedding with her sister Santa Sebag-Moneflore. 

15. Rowan Atkinson
Actor Rowan Atkinson (aka Mr Bean) arrived for the wedding of the century.

16. Princess Anne
Princess Anne really went all out for this royal wedding. The Queen's daughter opted for a floral jacket and skirt combo. A flamboyant hat completed the look. 

17. Princess Charlene of Monaco
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlene of Monaco looked effortlessly elegant in her pale grey coat dress, hat and heels.

18. Joss Stone
Singer Joss Stone was another guest at the royal wedding and decided to go all out with a brightly coloured ensemble. A shocking pink was the look of the day, and she teamed the dress, jacket and shoes with a cream coloured hat which featured tiny pink roses. 

19. Lady Frederick Windsor
Lady Frederick Windsor looked amazing in a midnight blue dress and coat. The former actress, who is the wife of Lord Frederick Windsor, kept her accessories to a minimal. 

