Kate Middleton looks bold and beautiful in striking outfit for second day of Caribbean Royal Tour

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, looked radiant for her second day of engagements in Belize as part of her and Prince William's Caribbean Royal Tour to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Emulating her usual effortless style, Kate donned a vibrant floral tea dress complete with delicate capped sleeves, tiered midi-skirt and ruched bodice to cinch her svelte figure. She teamed her dress with wedged wicker heels, looking like a total tropical goddess as she tried a fresh cacao fruit. The Duchess' figure-flattering ensemble is from Tory Burch, a label seasoned in capturing her trendy, yet timeless fashion sense.

Kate's signature brunette hair was styled in voluminous curls, highlighting her glowy beauty look consisting of a subtle smokey eye, rosy blush and muted pink lip.

The Duchess opted for bright and bold accessories, stepping out with a woven colour-block handbag, oversized sunglasses and vibrant chandelier earrings in royal blue.

Kate looked sensational in a striking blue tea dress

Royal fans have been loving Kate's royal tour wardrobe so far, and were left stunned after the mother-of-three stepped out the Voyager ministerial jet on Saturday wearing a stunning bespoke Jenny Packham peplum dress.

If you're looking to emulate the royal's tour style, we're loving these similar pieces that effortlessly encapsulate Kate's striking elegance.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will learn about efforts to preserve Belize’s barrier reef as their Caribbean tour continues.

The start of the tour began in controversial circumstances after opposition from villagers, who cited a range of issues including objections to the Cambridge’s helicopter landing site, forced a royal trip to a farm on Sunday to be scrapped.

Kate and William tried a fresh cacao fruit during their tour

It was replaced with a similar visit that saw the couple tour a chocolate producer and later travel to the cultural centre of the Garifuna community in Hopkins.

This beachfront village is known for its welcoming nature and will greet the couple with a demonstration of Garifuna culture. Acknowledging Belize’s world-famous marine environment, the Cambridges will also spend time learning from conservation specialists about marine protection and the restoration efforts of Belize’s precious barrier reef.

