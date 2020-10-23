Get 20% off Lindex baby and kids clothing this week – here's everything to add to your basket In partnership with Lindex

It's that time of year that us parents start to stock up on kids' winter clothes. You need warm, affordable kids clothing for them to brave the elements in: on a trip to the playground when they can't resist launching themselves into a pile of leaves, or simply for cosying up in at-home whilst looking fabulous on a Zoom call with the grandparents.

Enter Lindex, one of our favourite go-to children and baby clothing brands who put the cool into kids clothing. Think stand-out Scandi-chic designs mixed with the most stylish basics, packed with gender neutral options (perfect for hand-me-downs) and an entire baby range made from 100% sustainably sourced materials and organic cotton. It's so trendy you'll have serious wardrobe envy (luckily their womenswear and lingerie offering is just as brilliant, too).

Best of all? All that gorgeousness comes at a very affordable price point – even more so with Lindex's amazing 20% discount offer, applied automatically to all baby and kids clothing until November 1. Here's what we’re snapping up:

When you want basics that are anything but, this minimalist bodysuit for babies is spot on. Made from organic cotton, it's super snuggly for little ones and is the perfect shade of sage green, too.

Ribbed Bodysuit, £7.99, Lindex

Twinning is winning, right? This adorable leaf print design is available on baby bodysuits and kid's long-sleeve tops, meaning you can mix-and-match your mini ones.

Kid's Long Sleeve Top, £9.99, Lindex Baby Bodysuit, £8.99, Lindex

If your little darling has a penchant for puddles, a puddlesuit is an absolute must. This padded overall should keep them warm and toasty, and most importantly of all, dry!

Padded Overall, £39.99, Lindex

Let them get their festive dress game on with this gorgeous design that was made for twirling around in – even if it's just in the kitchen.

Velour Dress, £9.99, Lindex

Up their loungewear game with this soft, sumptuous velour tracksuit. Perfect for chilling in on a rainy afternoon.

Velour Sweatpants, £9.99, Lindex Velour Sweater, £9.99, Lindex

Or for the teens, earn some serious parent brownie points with this cool hoodie.

Space Print Hoodie, £24.99, Lindex

When all they think is pink, add this rainbow patterned top your basket and team it with a pair of pink leggings to match. We love.

Long-Sleeved Tunic, £12.99, Lindex

You've got to love a timeless gingham shirt – it's a classic design. Pop this one on them for parties and play-dates and they'll be the smartest kid on the block.

Flannel Shirt, £14.99, Lindex

Top marks to Lindex for this fabulous 5-piece starter kit; great as a gift or if you're expecting, it includes a cosy cardigan, dog-printed bodysuit and the sweetest baby booties. Aww!

Baby Starter Kit, £29.99, Lindex

With a lovely robin design, these pyjamas are winter-ready! They wash so well they'll last for years too, and come in a range of sizes for the whole brood to rock.

Bird Printed Pyjamas, £12.99, Lindex

Dress your shining star is this celestial print jersey dress. Made from organic cotton jersey, it has poppers on the neckline to make dressing them easy-peasy.

Jersey Dress, £9.99, Lindex

It's never too early to think about Christmas, especially when it comes to pyjamas - everyone needs a pair of festive pjs, after all!

Christmas pyjamas, £12.99, Lindex

Visit Lindex to see and shop the full Baby and Kids clothing assortment, with 20% off all Baby and Kids clothing until November 1.