Talk about show-stopping! Beyoncé blew fans away with modelling photos for her new collection in which she's wearing a swimsuit teamed with high-heeled boots.

The Lemonade hitmaker shared photos for her second Ivy Park x Adidas release on Instagram and her fans loved it.

Beyoncé was wearing a mint-green one-piece with heels and crouching down on a podium in a poppy field.

She simply captioned the photo: "#THISISMYPARK DRIP 2 October 30."

WATCH: Beyonce and Jay-Z's love story

Her fans excitedly rushed to comment: "Spectacular," wrote one, and another said: "Beautiful." Others said they couldn’t wait for the clothing to be released.

The superstar is a doting mum to the three children she shares with her husband, Jay-Z, and while they're incredibly private about their personal life, they occasionally treat fans to a glimpse at what it is like behind closed doors.

Beyonce teased the new collection

The pair are proud parents to Blue Ivy, eight, and three-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, and Beyoncé recently gave them starring roles in her visual album, Black is King.

Her work was praised by fans around the world following its release in August.

Blue's stylist, Manuel A. Mandez, also shared a very sweet video of Beyoncé dancing with Sir at her home and took the opportunity to thank the family, who he has worked with for years.

Beyonce and Jay-Z have three children

He captioned the Instagram post: "I’m so grateful for every opportunity @beyonce (The Carter Family) has given me throughout the years. You trust me with your most precious jewels, your children. I love you, and I love the kids more, Thank you. #blackisking #style June 13th 2020."

Blue recently showcased her own makeup skills when she transformed her grandma, Tina Knowles, into a Halloween skeleton.

Beyonce’s mum was so impressed with Blue’s work she shared it on Instagram too.

