12 sustainable fashion must-haves you need this season In partnership with TENCEL™

With sustainability set to stay high on the fashion industry agenda, we’re always seeking more eco-friendly ways to shop – and we’ve discovered the hero fibre to bring the feel-good factor to your wardrobe for the new season.

TENCEL™ is the brand name for specialty textile fibres made by Lenzing. It is derived from wood pulp, with trees from sustainably-managed forests and a manufacturing process that uses less energy, water and toxic chemicals than it takes to manufacture similar fabrics. The fibres are also certified biodegradable and compostable, meaning they can fully revert back to nature after use.

Its popularity has been steadily rising, with many garments on the great British high street now using TENCEL™, from Mother of Pearl to Stripe and Stare and Ninety Percent.

This month, TENCEL™ unveils its Dress For Your Environment campaign to raise awareness of more sustainable clothing. There's an outfit that's kinder to the planet for every occasion, and comes complete with a video shot in Berlin telling the story of three residents and how they choose TENCEL™ to live more comfortably, actively, and responsibly.

WATCH: Dress For Your Environment and make more eco-friendly fashion choices with TENCEL™

Meanwhile, we’ve selected 12 new fashion must-haves made from TENCEL™ fibres so you can shop more sustainably without scrimping on style points… see you at the checkout!

The best eco-friendly fashion for Autumn/Winter

Rainbow Stripe Hoodie, £95, Stripe and Stare

Created from super soft TENCEL™ Modal, this hoodie has been sustainably sourced from Beechwood. Shown to be twice as soft as cotton, the natural fibres allow all-day comfort, and this hoodie makes the perfect layering piece for autumn and beyond.

Rag & Bone TENCEL™ Lyocell Straight-Leg Jeans, £300, Net-A-Porter

Another item guaranteed to deliver on cost per wear, these straight-leg trousers have been made from TENCEL™ branded fibers which is laser printed to resemble denim jeans, whilst retaining the smooth, silk-like properties of the fibre.

Imogen Ribbed TENCEL™ Midi Dress, £239.18, Net-A-Porter

A showstopper of a dress, this red off-the-shoulder style is part of Net-A-Porter’s NET SUSTAIN collection offering more sustainable items. With TENCEL™ Lyocell from ethically sourced wood pulp, it features a slim-cut bodice and flowing midi skirt to make a bold impression.

Mother of Pearl TENCEL™ Shirt, £89, John Lewis & Partners

Guaranteed to give you fashion mileage, this smart white blouse has an oversized fit with a longline hem, turn-down collar and quirky cufflink detail. This blouse is made from wood fibres from sustainably managed forests, reduced to pulp in a biorefinery operating to higher environmentally-friendly standards. Part of Mother of Pearl’s first range for the British high street, the collection shows that shopping more sustainably (and stylishly!) doesn’t have to cost the earth.

Baukjen Aeres Confetti Print TENCEL™ Tiered Midi Dress, £159, John Lewis & Partners

Crafted entirely from TENCEL™, this button-down dress from Baukjen drapes beautifully and has an elegant neck-tie and gathered shoulders for the feminine touch. A versatile piece for work or weekends.

Rita Easy Dungarees, £119, Whistles

Whistles now stocks many TENCEL™ items, including these off-duty dungarees available in black or khaki. Light, breathable, and easy to wear, the relaxed fit looks great layered over a T-shirt or rollneck, or your favourite trainers on casual days.

Tencel™ Rib Tank Top £40, Ninety Percent

Wear with tailored shorts now and layer under knits come winter, this sleek ribbed tank top is a great basic in cream, grey or black.

Whistles Emma Pocket Detail Jumpsuit, £149, John Lewis & Partners

With short sleeves, a fitted waist and wide-leg cut, this jumpsuit is a go-to for dashing on the school run or weekend errands and will go the distance when layered with a cardigan during winter. It’s made from 44% TENCEL™ fibres combined with cotton for a durable and sleek finish.

TENCEL™ Drawcord Waist Maxi Dress, £80, Ninety Percent

The soft-touch lightweight jersey of this maxi dress ensures all-day comfort. Made entirely from TENCEL™ fibres it comes in classic charcoal or go-with-everything black for max cost per wear.

Monsoon Star Print Scalloped Hem Cami Top, £35, John Lewis & Partners

Made from 100% TENCEL™ fibers, this pretty camisole top will be a star addition to your wardrobe. In elegant sky-blue, the square neckline and delicate scallop detail will look lovely however you choose to style it.

Eywasouls Malibu Cora Tiered Floral-Print TENCEL™ Maxi Dress, £355, Net-A-Porter

Another item in the NET SUSTAIN collection, this flowing maxi dress in cheery yellow will work just as well on warmer days as when worn with a leather jacket and chunky boots later in the year. The machine-washable, lightweight TENCEL™ Lyocell fabric provides a voluminous silhouette to flatter every figure.

Hobbs Kiara Utility Jacket, £119, John Lewis & Partners

A surefire wardrobe staple, this khaki green utility jacket is made from 100% TENCEL™ Lyocell and will prove a wise investment for the cooler autumn months.

