Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff stuns fans with a new look they didn't see coming She's moving up in the world of fashion

Ella Emhoff is fast gaining traction in her newfound career as a model and her fans are loving the bold sense of style which she brings to the table.

The US Vice President's stepdaughter has opened up about her edgy appearance in the past and said she is delighted to put her "really weird tattoos and kind of funky haircut" on display - which is why her latest look surprised many of her social media followers.

MORE: Ella Emhoff causes a stir in Baywatch-style swimsuit

In a snapshot from a new photoshoot with Dust Magazine which she posted on Instagram, Ella's wire-framed glasses and curly mullet were nowhere to be seen and the designer's infamous knitwear was missing too.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kamala Harris' stepdaughter makes her catwalk debut

Instead, she wore her hair slicked back, leaving her all-natural facial features on display - and her fans adored it.

"I have brow envy," wrote one, who referenced Ella's fashionable heavy brows. Another said, "such pretty eyes and I love the hair," and a third commented: "Wow. Great look. Did not expect that."

MORE: Ella Emhoff teases major change to her appearance

READ: Everything you need to know about Kamala Harris' family

One fan asked Ella why she chooses to "hide behind" her "crochet hats and baggy clothes," which sparked a defensive reaction from some who said she looks amazing however she chooses to dress.

Ella looked so different in her latest modelling photos

The image is just her latest from her ever-growing portfolio, despite the fact Ella hadn't planned to forge a career as a model.

Ella was signed by IMG Models after her appearance at the Presidential inauguration in a Miu Miu coat went viral.

MORE: Kamala Harris celebrates exciting news involving stepdaughter Ella

MORE: Kamala Harris' house is even more homely than the Obamas' – see inside

She later told The New York Times: "I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline.

Ella is proud to put her unique look on display

"As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body."

But she hopes to be a "part of that change," and make a bold statement for herself and young women and give them the confidence to be who they want to be.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.