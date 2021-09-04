Maria Menounos' latest bikini photo might be her most stunning yet We want what she's having

Maria Menounos is ready for the weekend! The former E! News host celebrated the start of the Labor day holiday with a bikini selfie we won't easily forget.

Maria shared an envy-inducing selfie from her fabulous home and both her physique and her surroundings were fabulous.

The radio and TV personality wowed in a flirty yellow bikini which she'd paired with a wide-brimmed hat. She was standing poolside and her outdoor living space is incredible.

Maria captioned the post: "Lookin forward to the W E E K E N D. What are your plans? I've got my bff in town for some much needed chill time! Pool-cocktails-ceviche-repeat!"

Maria celebrated Labor Day weekend in style

Fans shared their plans and also marvelled at Maria's home. One asked: "I love the pool/porch area, post some more pics. Is it an indoor/outdoor?" The star answered the querie and wrote: "It's outdoor."

Many others complimented her on her choice of bathing suit and told her how cute it looked on her. Maria once again thanked her fans and revealed: "Thanks! I was supposed to wear it on my vacation that got cancelled lol it's my favorite!"

Maria - who is also the author of The EveryGirl's Guide to Diet and Fitness - recently spilled some of her wellness tips with Too Fab.

While she doesn't go crazy at the gym or crash dieting there's one thing she does swear by - staying hydrated.

Maria stays in shape with a healthy balanced diet and keeps active

"Drink hot water throughout the day. Sounds simple but it works. Sometimes when you think you are hungry, you're really dehydrated.

"Besides having a calming effect, drinking the hot water can help suppress your appetite. Plus, drinking hot water after eating helps digestion. Think of it as melting the food in your stomach. You can add lemon, as some experts believe that can help burn calories, too."

