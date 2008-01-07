Mum-to-be Halle and Daniel honoured with acting gongs

The Oscar-winning actress, who's expecting her first child with her Canadian model beau, was recognised for her acting achievements in Palm Springs
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Jet-setting Daniel picked up an award at the Palm Springs gala before heading to New York to be awarded yet another gong for his role in There Will Be Blood
Photo: © Getty Images
Penelope Cruz's new man, Javier Bardem, was also recognised with a best supporting actor trophy for his role in No Country For Old Men
Photo: © Getty Images
7 JANUARY 2008
When their due date is almost upon them most expectant women are glad of the opportunity to relax and put their feet up. Not so hard-working Halle Berry, however. The tireless mum-to-be got her New Year off to a flying start this weekend when she hit the red carpet to pick up a gong at a Palm Springs Film Festival event.
Concealing her bump in a babydoll dress the ever-glamorous actress - who is set to welcome her first child with Canadian model Gabriel Aubry in February - collected the prestigious Desert Palm trophy in front of fellow thesps Drew Barrymore, Sean Penn, and Daniel Day-Lewis.
And the Oscar-winning actress wasn't the only one enjoying a successful weekend. Hot on the heels of picking up his own award at the California gala Daniel Day-Lewis headed for New York, where the following day he picked up a best actor gong for his role in the epic drama There Will Be Blood at the Film Critic's Awards ceremony.
There was a verbal accolade for the star, too, from Into The Wild director Sean Penn who acknowledged: "Daniel Day-Lewis may very well be the greatest actor ever recorded on the screen."
Also attending the glitzy Big Apple bash was Penelope Cruz's Spanish beau Javier Bardem. The hunky screen star won the best supporting actor award for his role as a Texan murderer in Sixties set No Country For Old Men