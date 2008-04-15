Uma and veteran actor Robert Redford share a joke on the red carpet as they attend a Lincoln Center bash recognising the extraordinary career of pal and co-star Meryl
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Pulp Fiction star Christopher Walken and Georgianne, his wife of 39 years, were also among the guests at the gala, which in the past has honoured the likes of Charlie Chaplin and Fred Astaire
Photo: © Rex
15 APRIL 2008
When film legend and double Oscar winner Meryl Streep received yet another award to add to her trophy cabinet on Monday night, one of her most famous co-stars was on hand to share the celebrations - Out Of Africa veteran Robert Redford.
The longtime pals were joined by Uma Thurman, who starred with Meryl in romantic comedy flick Prime in 1995. Other guests feting the 58-year-old, who holds the record for the most Oscar nominations for acting with 14 nods, included Academy Award winner Christopher Walken.
The Film Society of Lincoln Center gala has honoured the career of one actor a year since 1972. And in New York this week, The Devil Wears Prada star joined the ranks of screen legends such as Fred Astaire, Alfred Hitchcock, Clint Eastwood and Charlie Chaplin in receiving the honour.
"While her luminous on-screen presence is never less than dazzling, you always feel her keen intelligence and wit, her extraordinary level of insight," said a gala director. "She truly embodies every character she plays."