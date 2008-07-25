Kevin gets back into the 'Swing' of comedy with latest movie project

Last seen on the big screen as a psychotic killer in dark thriller Mr Brooks, Kevin Costner couldn't have chosen a more different role than the one he fulfils in his latest big screen project. The actor who, while scaling down on the volume of movies he made in his Eighties heyday continues to push the envelope with varied roles, stars in comedy Swing Vote.



The Dances With Wolves actor, who put in a colour-co-ordinated appearance with his wife Christine at the film's Hollywood premiere this week, portrays Bud Johnson, an unemployed single dad who would rather be sleeping than doing anything else. His life is dramically changed, however, when the results of a presidential election are so close it falls to him to cast the deciding vote.



Fans also get to see Kevin's musical side when he picks up a guitar and starts singing in the flick. "That's my band in the film; they're called Modern West," explains the 53-year-old. "We’ve been playing for about two-and-a-half years. I had played music before and wanted to start playing again."



Also helping unveil Swing Vote was Kevin's co-star Kelsey Grammer - who suffered a health scare last month. The Frasier actor was looking happy and healthy though as he strolled the red carpet with wife Camille.



Dennis Hopper was also at the special screening, with his other half Victoria Duffy, who'd picked out a dress with rosette-style detailing in a nod to the film's theme.