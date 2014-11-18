Matthew McConaughey supported by wife Camila Alves and three children as he receives Hollywood star

Matthew McConaughey made it a family affair when he attended the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. The 45-year-old actor had rallied his wife Camila Alves and the couple's three children around him at the red-carpet event in California.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO



Making his grand entrance with his beautiful brood, Matthew looked as proud as punch as he arrived with Camila, their sons Levi and Livingston and their daughter Vida.



The Texas native wore a crisp, pale charcoal coloured suit, while his Brazilian model love donned a pretty, light blue brocade frock.

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Matthew McConaughey was joined by his wife Camila Alves and their children Levi, Vida and Livingston



Matthew and Camila had dressed their children in their finest, with Levi, six, and two-year-old Livingston matching in navy suits. Vida, four, took after her mum's elegant style as she wore a white floral dress and had her hair pulled back into sweet braids.



The proud parents knelt down to reach their children's height as they were photographed with Matthew's star. The actor, who recently starred in Interstellar with Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway, celebrated the moment with his co-stars by posing for more photos with them.



After receiving his certificate, Matthew took to the podium to deliver a heartfelt speech.

VIEW GALLERY

Matthew McConaughey has previously said he would like to raise his children in his native Texas



"It is a special day for me. This is a great moment in my career and my life," said Matthew, before saying that his first job was on film Dazed & Confused, which he landed in Austin.



"Little did I know it'd turn out to be a career and something that I've learned to love and am learning to love even more," he added. "I am from Texas. We have a home in Texas, but this business and this industry, I feel like it's a privilege every single day that I get to get up on a Monday morning – I have a career that I look forward to Monday morning, to going to work."

VIEW GALLERY

Matthew McConaughey was joined by his Interstellar co-stars Mackenzie Foy, Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway



"This industry has given me a lot," he continued. "It's given me a chance to live out some dreams I didn't even know I had, and dreams I'm still finding along the way."



Matthew has previously admitted that while he has no objections to raising his children in Hollywood, he would eventually like to base them in Texas to be near his 82-year-old mother and extended family.