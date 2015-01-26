Ellen DeGeneres celebrates turning 57

Happy birthday, Ellen DeGeneres! As the popular TV host celebrates turning 57, HELLO! Online takes a look at what the stars have in store for Ellen and you…



This is what Ellen, who is an Aquarius, can be expecting today:



If you intend to walk across a high wire, stretched, perhaps, over some yawning chasm, should you permit yourself to feel fearful? That depends on how careful you intend to be. If you are planning not so much to walk, as to hop, skip and jump, you might be far better advised to dive deep into your inner-well of terror and drink freely from the reservoir of icy anxiety, until it sobers you up a little. If, on the other hand, you are already nervous, you need do no more. Be respectful (but not in awe) of the risk this week.



An American comedian, novelist, chat show host, and actress, Ellen DeGeneres is one of America's favourite personalities. She grew up in Louisana before later moving to Texas before moving to New Orlenas for university.

By 1981 Ellen was emceeing at comedy clubs throughout New Orleans, and by 1986 had appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. She starred in various TV shows throughout the 1980s before landing her own sitcom, Ellen, in 1994. Known as the "female Seinfeld, " the show reached it's popularity in the mid to late 1990s, before in 1997 Ellen revealed she was gay on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Shortly afterwards, her character, Ellen Morgan, also came out to a therpaist played by Oprah. But in 1998 Ellen was cancelled by the network, and it wasn't until 2003 that Ellen came back into the public eye with her daytime talk show.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show won four Daytime Emmy awards in its first year, and continues to rise in the ratings, 12 years after first premiering. Since 2003 the show has won 38 Dayime Emmy Awards.

Ellen has hosted two Academy Awards ceremonies - 2007 and 2014. During the 2014 ceremony, a selfie orchestrated by Ellen and taken by Bradley Cooper became the most retweeted tweet of all time, and starred Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence.

The 57-year-old has also lent her voice to films such as Finding Nemo and Dr. Dolittle.

A passionate vegan, Ellen's show regularly offers viewers ideas on how to go meatless, and she has been named PETA's Women of the Year.

After dating for four years, Ellen and Portia Di Rossi married in 2008 after California overturned the ban on same-sex marriage.