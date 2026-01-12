10 Hollywood a-listers who were banned from talk shows – and the reasons why

From on-air feuds and bitter rivalries to infamous skits, these big names found themselves barred from talk show stardom

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Oprah Winfrey attends the Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere Event for Hulu's "The 1619 Project" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)© FilmMagic
While talk show appearances are a rite of passage for many Hollywood stars, such appearances haven’t always gone smoothly. In fact, you might be surprised to learn just how many celebrities have been blacklisted from our favourite talk shows after some arguably disastrous appearances – or have even been banned from receiving an invite.

From the rom-com leading man who wasn’t so swoon-worthy to Jon Stewart, to the British host who has a longstanding rivalry with pop superstar Madonna, here are 10 a-listers who we won’t catch dazzling on late-night television anytime soon – and the reasons they fell out with some of TV’s biggest hosts.

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 21: Actor Hugh Grant attends the "Heretic" premiere at the Kinepolis cinema on November 21, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Jon Stewart called Hugh his 'least favourite guest'

Hugh Grant – The Daily Show

While the Notting Hill frontman has a tendency to make us melt, The Daily Show host Jon Stewart wasn’t quite on board. During an on-stage Q&A in 2012, Jon revealed that Hugh Grant was his least favourite guest he’d ever had on the show, calling him “a big pain”.

Hugh appeared on the show in December 2009 to promote his new movie, Did You Hear About the Morgans?, and allegedly expressed dissatisfaction at a clip played on the show. Grant addressed the moment in 2012, taking to social media to say "Turns out my inner crab got the better of me with TV producer in 09. Unforgivable.  J Stewart correct to give me kicking."

Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage at The 29th Critics' Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)© Variety via Getty Images

Oprah refused to appear on David Letterman's show again

Oprah Winfrey – The Late Show with David Letterman

“You get a car, everybody gets a car!”...apart from Letterman, that is. Oprah Winfrey had a longstanding 'feud' with fellow talk show mogul David Letterman, which reportedly stemmed from her 1989 appearance on his show; after a controversial episode of her own program days earlier, Letterman’s audience were less than happy with Oprah, with a guest even yelling, “Rip her, Dave”.

It was Oprah who banned herself from the show, though closure was seemingly reached in 2013 after Letterman’s appearance on Oprah’s Next Chapter. “You were sort of baiting the audience…it felt so uncomfortable to me," Oprah reflected, with Letterman admitting to being “very sorry”.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: (L-R) Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, KhloÃ© Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend`Kim Kardashian the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The talk show host explained his reasoning behind barring the Kardashians from his show

The Kardashians – Anderson Cooper 360°

There’s one famous family we won’t be spotting on Anderson Cooper 360° anytime soon – during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2012, Anderson Cooper revealed the one guest he’d refuse to have on his talk show.

“I’d generally say any member of the Kardashian family,” he said – though there doesn’t seem to be any hard feelings behind the choice. “‘I don’t have anything against them, I just think they’re everywhere. I don’t think I could really add much.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Madonna speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)© Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Piers Morgan came under fire for his post about the legendary popstar

Madonna – Piers Morgan Tonight

Of all the guests Piers Morgan might have banned from his show, Material Girl hitmaker Madonna might seem like an unlikely candidate. Prior to the premiere of his CNN show Piers Morgan Tonight in 2011, the talk show host told Access Hollywood that there had been several incidents involving the pair, calling her “an irritant in my life for 20 years”. 

It doesn’t appear that the duo will be making up anytime soon, either. Piers faced backlash for posting a picture of Madonna at the 2023 Grammys with the caption, “I thought Halloween was in October?”. The singer retaliated with a powerful statement, writing, “I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start.”

US actor Adrien Brody arrives for the 97th Annual Academy Awards Nominees Dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, February 25, 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) © AFP via Getty Images

Adrien addressed his alleged 'ban' from SNL in a recent interview

Adrien Brody – Saturday Night Live

Adrien Brody famously went off-script during his first Saturday Night Live hosting gig in 2003. While introducing musical guest Sean Paul, Adrien donned dreadlocks and spoke with a Jamaican accent, a stunt which was dubbed inappropriate and led to rumours of the star’s permanent ban.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Adrien revealed that he’d never officially been banned, but added “I have also never been invited back on, so I don’t know what to tell you.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 12: Vince Vaughn attends premiere for Apple TV+'s series "Bad Monkey" at Billy Wilder Theater at The Hammer Museum on August 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/FilmMagic)© FilmMagic

The actor shared his thoughts on the film's controversial line

Vince Vaughn – The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Vince Vaughn appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011 to promote his new film The Dilemma – which created one in itself. Ellen reportedly took issue with Vince’s character’s use of the word “gay” as a derogatory descriptor; though the line was pulled from the film, Vince later told Deadline, “Drawing dividing lines over what we can and cannot joke about divides us.”

Though Ellen never commented on the alleged ban, fellow host Anderson Cooper appeared to address the situation during his own appearance on Ellen, saying “we've got to do something to make those words unacceptable, cause those words are hurting kids." Vince did eventually make a return to the show in 2016, so it seems the pair ended up reconciling.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 31: Howard Stern speaks onstage at "Howard Stern's Birthday Bash" presented by SiriusXM, produced by Howard Stern Productions at Hammerstein Ballroom on January 31, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)© Kevin Mazur,Getty Images for SiriusXM

Howard has long held a grudge against former Tonight Show host Jay Leno

Howard Stern – The Tonight Show

Radio host Howard Stern had a longstanding feud with talk show host Jay Leno, which reportedly began after Leno began hosting The Tonight Show in 1992, taking over from Johnny Carson. Both Stern and Carson reportedly favoured David Letterman as the show's successor, and the snub was the beginning of Stern’s long-held grudge against Leno, who departed the show in 2014.

While Leno and Letterman have seemingly remained cordial, Stern doubled down on the perceived slight during an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman in 2013, claiming he was still “fighting the war”.

STUDIO CITY, CA - JULY 26: Joan Rivers onstage during Comedy Central's "Roast of Joan Rivers" at CBS Studios on July 26, 2009 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)© FilmMagic

Joan took on a rival late-night TV hosting gig, which didn't sit right with Johnny Carson

Joan Rivers – The Tonight Show

Previous The Tonight Show host Johnny Carson was no stranger to lengthy feuds, having one of his own with comedian and actress Joan Rivers. After Joan appeared numerous times on Carson’s show over a twenty-year period, he reportedly felt betrayed when Joan scored a late-night slot of her own in 1986, which was framed as a rival to Carson’s. 

Joan’s The Late Show only lasted two seasons, swiftly cancelled due to low ratings and alleged tensions with executives. The Spaceballs star didn’t return to The Tonight Show until Jimmy Fallon’s reign, telling Variety, “It’s about time! I’ve been sitting in a taxi outside NBC with the meter running since 1987.”

SAN JOSE, CA - AUGUST 4: Barbra Streisand performs onstage during the Barbra - The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic! Tour at SAP Center on August 4, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage for BSB)© Steve Jennings,WireImage for BSB

A new book revealed Barbra and several other Hollywood names as those banned from Johnny Carson's Tonight Show

Barbra Streisand – The Tonight Show

In his new book Love Johnny Carson (2025), author Mark Malkoff revealed some new names that the host never invited back to The Tonight Show – including the ultimate Funny Girl herself. Barbra Streisand reportedly cancelled a scheduled appearance last-minute in 1975, which didn’t go down too well with the host – while Barbra didn’t make another appearance during Carson’s heyday, she’s since returned to chat with Jimmy Fallon.

Other famous faces who found themselves in hot water with the host included William Shatner, as well as acclaimed director Orson Welles.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Dax Shepard of "Top Gear America" speaks during the Discovery MotorTrend segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 16, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Dax has spoken about his infamous 2004 interview on Conan O'Brien

Dax Shepard – Late Night with Conan O’Brien

Dax Shepard was banned from Late Night with Conan O’Brien after his 2004 appearance, where the actor was noticeably intoxicated and even broke a coffee table. The actor has since spoken favourably about the ban, which Conan implemented in an effort to help the Parenthood star get sober.

“I was banned from that show for some years, until I got sober and I got myself back on it, and now I’ve been on it a bazillion times,” Dax told The Pursuit of Healthiness podcast in 2021, calling it “the only career wreckage-y thing I did.”

