Michelle Keegan tipped to be new Doctor Who assistant

Michelle Keegan is the bookies' favourite to replace Jenna Coleman on Doctor Who. Following the news that Jenna is leaving the iconic BBC series after three years playing the Time Lord's assistant, Michelle has emerged as the frontrunner to take her place.



Ladbrokes bookmakers have confirmed that they have now cut the Ordinary Lies actress' odds from 10-1 down to 4-1. "Michelle is just what the Doctor ordered," spokesperson Jessica Bridge told the Mirror. "As far as the odds are concerned, she'll be entering the TARDIS sooner rather than later as his assistant. If the punters are right on the money, we'll face a bumper payout."

Last week, Jenna spoke to Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw about her "emotional" exit from Doctor Who. "I have left the TARDIS, I have, it's happened," the 29-year-old said. "I've filmed my last scenes. It was emotional. It's been in the works for a very long time.



"Steven (Moffat) and I sat down a year ago and tried to work out the best way to do it. It will happen at some point this season. Hopefully people will love it."



The BBC have since revealed that Jenna's character Clara Oswald will be killed off in the show.

Jenna Coleman and Peter Capaldi in Doctor Who





Michelle, meanwhile, will soon be heading out to Africa for filming on the BBC drama Our Girl. She will star as Army medic, Corporal Georgie Lane, in the five-part series, which is expected to air in late 2016. The first series, which attracted more than six million viewers, followed a different medic, Molly Dawes – played by Lacey Turner, who has since returned to EastEnders.



"I'm a massive fan of the series so I can't wait to be a part of it," 28-year-old Michelle said of the show. "It's going to be a big but exciting challenge for me."