BBC's groundbreaking 'best sci-fi show ever' secures reboot featuring Doctor Who star

Blake's 7 could be returning to screens very soon, 45 years after the series came to a conclusion in 1981. Deadline reports that director Peter Hoar, known for his work on Doctor Who and The Last of Us, has launched a production company and is aiming to reboot the sci-fi masterpiece.

Multitude Productions has also been launched with Matthew Bouch (A Good Girl's Guide to Murder) and West End producer Jason Haigh-Ellery, and they confirmed they were hoping that the reboot would continue to air on the BBC.

Speaking to Deadline, Peter, 56, said: "The Blake’s 7 story is legendary because they were given the [British police show] Softly, Softly slot that was intended for police drama with a budget intended for one big set and a few location shoots.

"At the time it felt like it meant something. Those shows got into my veins. I could tell they didn't have money, but I was able to compartmentalise and enjoy the ride knowing that the sets wobbled."

The production company is also aiming to produce several other dramas, including an adaptation of The Search of the Dice Men and an adaptation of the Skeleton Creek book series.

What was Blake's 7?

Airing between 1978 and 1981, Blake's 7 focused on the exploits of political dissident Roj Blake (Gareth Thomas), who rebelled against the totalitarian Terran Federation, who rule Earth and several other colonies.

Roj was joined by a motley crew consisting of Vila (Michael Keating), Gan (David Jackson), Jenna (Sally Knyvette), Avon (Paul Darrow), and Cally (Jan Chappell), with Zen (Peter Tuddenham) joining as the seventh member of the titular seven.

© Alamy Stock Photo Blake's 7 aired between 1978 and 1981 and starred Gareth Thomas

The show was initially created by Terry Nation, the brains behind Doctor Who's iconic enemies, the Daleks. Critics at the time praised the show's characterisation, dystopian setting and pessimistic tone, while also levelling critiques at its dialogue and low-budget settings.

Despite this, the show was a fan favourite. On a BBC website dedicated to the sci-fi hit, one enthused: "Blake's 7 is by far the best sci-fi show ever. Sadly, too many critics seem to find it fashionable to hack at the low budget (and therefore weak production elements) rather than looking at the stunningly intelligent scripts, Avon's incendiary dialogue and the bleak and brutal fight against the Fed."

© Alamy Stock Photo The show was famed for its low-budget visuals

A second said: "Blake's 7 was marvellous thought-provoking sci-fi, with some of the strongest characterisation ever. Although main characters had died before, that final episode was genuinely stunning. I got up early every Sunday morning for some six months to watch the complete B7 saga from start to finish. Brilliant stuff!"

Meanwhile, a third added: "Blake's 7 is as good to watch now as it was when it first aired. Ignore the dodgy sets, and the use of the same quarry over and over, and listen to some wonderfully written scripts, and neat acting!"