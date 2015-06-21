Michelle Keegan lands lead role in BBC drama Our Girl

Michelle Keegan's year is gearing up to be her best yet, after landing the lead role in BBC drama Our Girl.



The HELLO! online blogger, who married former TOWIE star Mark Wright last month in a magical wedding, will take on the role of Corporal Georgie Lane, an army medic on a risky mission in Kenya.

VIEW GALLERY

Former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan will star in BBC drama Our Girl

"I'm a massive fan of the series so I can't wait to be a part of it," the newlywed told The Mirror. "It's going to be a big but exciting ­challenge for me."

Exclusive: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's magical wedding

A BBC spokesman said of her character: "It won't be an easy posting as she has to earn the love and trust of her fellow soldiers, and the greater respect of her commanding officer, while ­working alongside aid workers in the world's biggest refugee camp.

"Kenya will be full of surprises that will challenge Georgie professionally and personally."

VIEW GALLERY

Lacey Turner played a medic in the first series of Our Girl

Michelle, 28, will follow on from fellow soap star Lacey Turner's character Molly Dawes, a medic in Afghanistan. Lacey, who appeared in the first series, won't be continuing with the series due to her EastEnders commitments.

Filming of the second series of Our Girl starts in January, and it is due to hit screens in late 2016.

The brunette has had a good year, professionally and personally, following her departure from Coronation Street in 2014.

Michelle starred in popular BBC drama Ordinary Lies earlier this year and married her fiancé Mark Wright in May.

The couple revealed their wedding photos in a world exclusive with HELLO! magazine, announcing "it was the day our dreams came true."

VIEW GALLERY

Mark and Michelle's wedding took place in May

Following their special day, the newlyweds spent their honeymoon in the Maldives and in their favourite holiday destination, Dubai.