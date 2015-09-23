Coronation Street Live: All you need to know

As the Coronation Street cast and crew make their final preparations ahead of Wednesday night's live episode, HELLO! Online rounds up all you need to know about what is set to be an explosive show.

What?

Coronation Street will air a one-hour live episode, which is promised by assistant producer Ella Kelly to be a "little bit daring" and "classic Corrie".

Viewers will be given the opportunity to interact throughout the episode – taking a look behind-the-scenes via 11 hidden cameras, and voting to select the song that will be played at Andrea and Lloyd's leaving party. One fan will also see their tweet or Facebook message written on a blank chalkboard in the Rovers Return.

When?

7.30pm, Wednesday 23 September on ITV1.

Why?

The live episode has been arranged as part of ITV's 60th anniversary celebrations.

Who?

Members of the cast were able to choose whether they wanted to participate in the show, with 47 actors choosing to take part. They include Ken Barlow (Bill Roache), Sarah-Louise Platt (Tina O'Brien) and HELLO! Online blogger Catherine Tyldesley as Eva Price.

Despite concerns over the health of Barbara Knox, who plays Rita Sullivan, she is said to be in "fine form" and is still poised to star in Wednesday's live show.

Spoilers:

"It will be tension with the Platts, and laughter with the Websters and everyone's poised to see what happens with Roy, and of course farewell to Lloyd and Andrea," assistant producer Ella Kelly said during an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live.

Characters key to the episode are said to be Sarah and Callum (Sean Ward), who are set to have a violent confrontation which actress Tina O'Brien has already admitted left her "shaking" in rehearsals.

She told The Daily Star: "The fight scene we've been rehearsing for the live is full-on. Even in rehearsals I can feel the adrenaline pumping and I come off set shaking, so I can't imagine what it's going to feel like when we go live."

Coronation Street Live in Numbers: