Kirsty Gallacher is voted off Strictly Come Dancing

Kirsty Gallacher is the fifth contestant to leave this year's Strictly Come Dancing competition. The judge's score combined with the results of the viewers' votes saw Kirsty face Jamelia in the dance-off.



In the spooky Halloween special the sports news anchor and her professional dance partner Brendan Cole performed their Charleston to Bad Romance. Her opponent, singer and presenter Jamelia took to the floor with partner Tristan to perform their jive to The Time Warp from Rocky Horror Picture Show.



After putting everything into their performances the couples awaited the judge's verdicts.



Beginning the feedback Craig Revel-Horwood said: "Well both couples actually raised their game enormously and it was just so wonderful to see everyone dancing like that but I would like to save Jamelia and Tristan."

Kirsty is the fifth contestant to be voted off the show



Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli both agreed with their fellow judge. "Again they did perform so much better, they upped their game and it’s very hard but the couple I would like to save is Jamelia and Tristan," said Darcey, with Bruno adding that he too wanted to see Jamelia dance again.



Once her fate was sealed presenter Tess Daley asked 39-year-old Kirsty about her experience on the show.

"It’s been a wonderful experience but Jamelia deserves it more than me and I really mean that, she’s a very natural dancer. I did my best but it was time to go!” She responded, adding: “My Strictly highlight was the Viennese Waltz, it was a wonderful week and it went really well, it felt great and it was a good dance for me. I just want to say thank you to Brendan who’s been incredible and I really mean that. He’s an incredible friend and dancer and so supportive"

Her partner Brendan added that he too had enjoyed the partnership. "When we got partnered up together I was very excited and I’ve seen somebody who had no dance experience and not really any performing experience, turn it around and become quite a performer. I’m so proud of that last performance and I’m proud of you."



Next week the remaining ten couples will pay tribute to Remembrance Day on Saturday November 7 at 6.30pm on BBC1.