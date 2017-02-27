Oscars 2017: Wrong winner announced for Best Picture award! Watch!

There was a shocking twist at this year's Academy Awards when it came handing out the Oscar for Best Picture. Coming-of-age drama Moonlight took home the prize on the night – but only after Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced La La Land as the winner. The two presenters had been handed the wrong envelope, setting off mass confusion inside the Kodak Theatre. "I want to tell you what happened," Warren explained after the mix-up was revealed. "I opened the envelope and it said 'Emma Stone, La La Land'. That's why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn't trying to be funny."

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Biggest #Oscars mix up of all time? Watch the full play-by-play: pic.twitter.com/RT2zGiR798 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017 Watch the entire fiasco here

VIEW GALLERY

La La Land was mistakenly named winner of the Best Picture award

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel said of the moment: "Well, I don't know what happened. I blame myself for this! Let's remember, it's just an awards show. I mean, we hate to see people disappointed, but the good news is we got to see some extra speeches!" For Moonlight director Barry Jenkins the whole situation was totally surreal. "Very clearly, very clearly in my dreams this could not be true," he said as he finally received the award on stage. "But to hell with my dreams. I'm done with it, because this is true. Oh my goodness!"

The film-maker also took the time to praise his La La Land opponents. "And I have to say it is true. It's not fake. We've been on the road with these guys for so long. My love to La La Land. My love to everybody."

GALLERY: Loved-up couples hit the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars

VIEW GALLERY

Moonlight director Barry Jenkins on stage accepting the Oscar after the mix-up

Ahead of the announcement, La La Land had been widely expected to win the Best Picture award. It did enjoy big success on the night, winning six awards in total, including Best Actress for Emma Stone, and Best Director for Damien Chazelle. Moonlight, meanwhile, took home three awards; Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali and Best Adapted Screenplay.

GALLERY: Stars who have taken their parents to the Oscars