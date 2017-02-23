Oscars 2017: Everything you need to know - and how to watch it for free tonight!

The red carpet is being rolled out and excitement is reaching fever pitch in Tinseltown, which can only mean one thing – it's almost time for the Oscars! The ceremony will take place tonight, with a host of stars descending on Hollywood. Here's everything you need to know about this year's awards...

Where and when?

The 89th annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 26 February at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, California. Red carpet coverage will kick off at midnight in the UK (7pm in New York and 4pm in Los Angeles), followed by the ceremony at 1:30am in the UK (8:30pm in New York and 5:30pm in Los Angeles).

Where can we watch it in the UK?

If, like us, the thought of the glitz, the glamour and the awe-inspiring red carpet fills you with delight, we've got some good news! Thanks to NOW TV you'll be able to tune in on Sunday night to watch all the exciting moments from the 89th Academy Awards as they happen. And if staying up late on a Sunday to see all the action live from the red carpet is too much for you, you'll be able to watch it all - and the show itself - on catch up thanks to NOW TV's 14 day free trial of their Sky Cinema Pass.

Who's hosting?

This year the honour has fallen to TV favourite Jimmy Kimmel. The presenter, who will be hosting the Oscars for the very first time, tweeted the news in December, announcing: "Yes, I am hosting the Oscars. This is not a prank. And if it is, my revenge on @TheAcademy will be terrible & sweet."

Who are the guest presenters?

In keeping with tradition, a host of winners from last year's Oscars will return to the stage to present accolades to this year's champions. Leonardo DiCaprio, who won Best Actor in a Leading Role, Brie Larson, who scooped Best Actress in a Leading Role, and Alicia Vikander, who went home with Best Actress in a Supporting Role, will all present awards, as will Mark Rylance, Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Amy Adams, Dwayne Johnson and this year's tipped Best Actress winner Emma Stone.

Who's performing?

Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Sting and Lin-Manuel Miranda will light up the Dolby Theatre with musical performances of their nominated songs. Justin will perform Can't Stop the Feeling from the movie Trolls, while John will serenade the stars with Audition (The Fools Who Dream) and City of Stars from La La Land. Seventeen-time Grammy-winner Sting will perform The Empty Chair from Jim: The James Foley Story, while Lin-Manuel will be joined on stage by Auli'i Cravalho to sing How Far I'll Go, written for Moana.

Who's tipped to win?

Bets are on that La La Land will be the big winner on the night. The comedy-drama made history when it received a record 14 nominations, including Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Picture. The film was also recognised in the Best Directing, Cinematography and Music categories. So far this awards season, Emma Stone has picked up a BAFTA, a SAG and a Golden Globe for her stellar turn as Mia, so it would come as no surprise if she completed her collection with an Oscar! Damien Chazelle has also received the BAFTA and Golden Globe for his directing skills – will he be crowned Best Director on film's biggest night of the year?

Lion and Manchester by the Sea have also enjoyed success at this year's awards season. Lion's Dev Patel won the BAFTA for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, while Casey Affleck scooped the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. Will the protagonist of Manchester by the Sea go home with Best Actor?

Arrival is also one to watch, with eight nominations in the bag including Best Picture and Best Directing for Denis Villeneuve, as is coming of age drama Moonlight.

Who are the nominees?

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

BEST ACTRESS

Isabelle Hupert

Ruth Negga

Natalie Portman

Emma Stone

Meryl Streep

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck

Andrew Garfield

Ryan Gosling

Denzel Washington

Viggo Mortensen

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis

Naomie Harris

Nicole Kidman

Octavia Spencer

Michelle Williams

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali

Jeff Bridges

Lucas Hedges

Dev Patel

Michael Shannon

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land

Can’t Stop the Feeling, Trolls

City of Stars, La La Land

The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I’ll Go, Moana

ORIGINAL SCORE

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

SOUND EDITING

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully