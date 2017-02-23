Oscars 2017: Everything you need to know - and how to watch it for free tonight!
Ainhoa Barcelona
Oscars 2017: find out everything you need to know, from the host to the nominees, plus how you can watch it for free!
The red carpet is being rolled out and excitement is reaching fever pitch in Tinseltown, which can only mean one thing – it's almost time for the Oscars! The ceremony will take place tonight, with a host of stars descending on Hollywood. Here's everything you need to know about this year's awards...
Where and when?
The 89th annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 26 February at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, California. Red carpet coverage will kick off at midnight in the UK (7pm in New York and 4pm in Los Angeles), followed by the ceremony at 1:30am in the UK (8:30pm in New York and 5:30pm in Los Angeles).
Oscars 2017: And the nominees are...
Where can we watch it in the UK?
If, like us, the thought of the glitz, the glamour and the awe-inspiring red carpet fills you with delight, we've got some good news! Thanks to NOW TV you'll be able to tune in on Sunday night to watch all the exciting moments from the 89th Academy Awards as they happen. And if staying up late on a Sunday to see all the action live from the red carpet is too much for you, you'll be able to watch it all - and the show itself - on catch up thanks to NOW TV's 14 day free trial of their Sky Cinema Pass.
Who's hosting?
This year the honour has fallen to TV favourite Jimmy Kimmel. The presenter, who will be hosting the Oscars for the very first time, tweeted the news in December, announcing: "Yes, I am hosting the Oscars. This is not a prank. And if it is, my revenge on @TheAcademy will be terrible & sweet."
VIEW GALLERY
Who are the guest presenters?
In keeping with tradition, a host of winners from last year's Oscars will return to the stage to present accolades to this year's champions. Leonardo DiCaprio, who won Best Actor in a Leading Role, Brie Larson, who scooped Best Actress in a Leading Role, and Alicia Vikander, who went home with Best Actress in a Supporting Role, will all present awards, as will Mark Rylance, Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Amy Adams, Dwayne Johnson and this year's tipped Best Actress winner Emma Stone.
Oscars 2017: the menu revealed
Who's performing?
Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Sting and Lin-Manuel Miranda will light up the Dolby Theatre with musical performances of their nominated songs. Justin will perform Can't Stop the Feeling from the movie Trolls, while John will serenade the stars with Audition (The Fools Who Dream) and City of Stars from La La Land. Seventeen-time Grammy-winner Sting will perform The Empty Chair from Jim: The James Foley Story, while Lin-Manuel will be joined on stage by Auli'i Cravalho to sing How Far I'll Go, written for Moana.
VIEW GALLERY
Who's tipped to win?
Bets are on that La La Land will be the big winner on the night. The comedy-drama made history when it received a record 14 nominations, including Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Picture. The film was also recognised in the Best Directing, Cinematography and Music categories. So far this awards season, Emma Stone has picked up a BAFTA, a SAG and a Golden Globe for her stellar turn as Mia, so it would come as no surprise if she completed her collection with an Oscar! Damien Chazelle has also received the BAFTA and Golden Globe for his directing skills – will he be crowned Best Director on film's biggest night of the year?
Lion and Manchester by the Sea have also enjoyed success at this year's awards season. Lion's Dev Patel won the BAFTA for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, while Casey Affleck scooped the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. Will the protagonist of Manchester by the Sea go home with Best Actor?
Arrival is also one to watch, with eight nominations in the bag including Best Picture and Best Directing for Denis Villeneuve, as is coming of age drama Moonlight.
You need to see Meryl Streep's reaction to receiving her 20th Oscar nomination!
VIEW GALLERY
Who are the nominees?
BEST PICTURE
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight
BEST ACTRESS
Isabelle Hupert
Ruth Negga
Natalie Portman
Emma Stone
Meryl Streep
BEST ACTOR
Casey Affleck
Andrew Garfield
Ryan Gosling
Denzel Washington
Viggo Mortensen
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Viola Davis
Naomie Harris
Nicole Kidman
Octavia Spencer
Michelle Williams
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali
Jeff Bridges
Lucas Hedges
Dev Patel
Michael Shannon
VIEW GALLERY
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land
Can’t Stop the Feeling, Trolls
City of Stars, La La Land
The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I’ll Go, Moana
ORIGINAL SCORE
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
SOUND EDITING
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully