Identity of Ryan Gosling's mystery Oscars date revealed

Who's that girl? That was the question on everybody's lips when Ryan Gosling was pictured sitting next to a mystery woman at the 2017 Oscars. Fans took to Twitter in their droves to try and identity the beautiful blonde, who attended the ceremony rather than Ryan's partner Eva Mendes. And she has now been revealed as Ryan's older sister Mandi Gosling.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Ryan Gosling and his sister chatting to Justin Timberlake inside the 2017 Oscars

It's not the first time that Ryan, 36, has brought along his sibling to a red carpet event; they attended the Gotham Awards together in 2006 and the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2008. Nine years on, and Mandi looked thrilled as she joined Ryan for the biggest night in Hollywood. While the La La Land nominee chose to walk the red carpet alone, he was joined inside the Kodak Theatre by Mandi, who at times appeared a little star-struck as she mingled with her brother's famous friends. Ryan wasn't the only one who made the Oscars a family affair. His co-star – and Best Actress winner – Emma Stone brought along her brother Spencer, while Lion nominee Dev Patel was joined by his proud mum.

VIEW GALLERY

Fans quickly took to Twitter to try and identify Mandi

Of course, fans had been hoping to see Ryan and Eva together on the night. The notoriously private couple have been together since meeting on the set of 2012's The Place Beyond The Pines – but, besides stepping out to promote that movie – are yet to make their red carpet debut. The 42-year-old actress chose to skip the ceremony on Sunday however, instead staying home with their two daughters, Esmeralda, two, and nine-month-old Amada.

GALLERY: Stars who took their parents to the Oscars