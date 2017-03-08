Emma Watson reveals that the Harry Potter gang are still in touch

Dumbledore's Army forever! Emma Watson has revealed that her former co-stars from the Harry Potter franchise are all still very much in touch – and have an ongoing Whatsapp thread where they try to arrange meet ups together. Chatting to Entertainment Tonight, the star confirmed that the main cast of the films are "very supportive" of her. "We actually have a group Whatsapp which invited everyone really from the main cast from Harry Potter to come to the screening," she said. "It’s a case of trying to, like, get people into the right places, but yeah, everyone has been very supportive and I’m very supported by my old co-stars."

She then joked: "It's kind of like Pokémon. I'm trying to catch them all right now." Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the franchise, is among those to have tweeted his support for Emma's latest role. He wrote: "Managed to catch the industrious @EmmaWatson down Beverly Hills today. Girl doesn't stop. She's a hell of a princess in @beourguest. See it." Emma recently opened up about being cast as Hermione in the Harry Potter franchise at the age of nine, and how she would ruin takes by mouthing along with her co-stars' lines.

While on the Jimmy Kimmel Show, the star was left blushing when Jimmy played a clip which proved that she would copy Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint's lines. She said: "You laugh! This is actually quite traumatic for me because I created issues because of this. I would ruin takes! Chris would be like, 'Cut! Emma, you're doing it again. You're mouthing Dan's lines.' And I'd be like, 'Oh! I'm sorry. So sorry. Oh, I feel so bad.' But I couldn't help myself! I was such a loser. I really loved those books, I really wanted to do my job well and I overdid it."