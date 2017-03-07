Harry Potter child stars: Where are they now?

© Photo: Getty Images

After saying goodbye to her most famous role as Hermione Granger in 2011 after playing the adored character for over ten years, Emma Watson's film career has gone from strength to strength. From supporting roles in indie flicks such as The Perks of Being a Wallflower to starring roles in major blockbusters like Noah, the star has proven she is much more than the bookish witch who was forever saving Harry Potter's skin.

Now playing the beloved Disney princess Belle in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, we are taking a look back at Emma and her fellow child co-stars of Hogwarts. So what are those Gryffindors, Hufflepuffs, Slytherins and Ravenclaws up to nowadays? Click through our gallery to find out…