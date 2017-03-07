Harry Potter child stars: Where are they now?

After saying goodbye to her most famous role as Hermione Granger in 2011 after playing the adored character for over ten years, Emma Watson's film career has gone from strength to strength. From supporting roles in indie flicks such as The Perks of Being a Wallflower to starring roles in major blockbusters like Noah, the star has proven she is much more than the bookish witch who was forever saving Harry Potter's skin.
Now playing the beloved Disney princess Belle in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, we are taking a look back at Emma and her fellow child co-stars of Hogwarts. So what are those Gryffindors, Hufflepuffs, Slytherins and Ravenclaws up to nowadays? Click through our gallery to find out…
Daniel has gone from boy wizard to a highly respected and versatile actor, and has tried his hand in theatre, TV and film roles since departing the franchise in 2011. However, the 27-year-old will never say never about possibly returning to play an older version of Harry one day.
He told Hollywood Reporter: "I’m never going to close the door; that would be a stupid thing to do. But I think I’ll be happy enough and secure enough to let someone else play it."
Rupert Grint
After a few wobbly years following Harry Potter where Rupert's biggest role was playing an Ed Sheeran obsessive in the singer's music video for Lego House, good old Won Won has landed on his feet playing Charlie Cavendish in the upcoming TV show Snatch. He also have two other projects - Urban Myths and Sick Note - out in 2017.
Tom Felton
Draco Malfoy was that villain that you loved to hate (and had to feel a little sorry for), and it seems like the antagonist roles have followed Tom into his adult life! The actor has appeared as the cruel animal handler Dodge in Rise of the Planet of the Apes and is currently playing Barry's grumpy co-worker/the evil Doctor Alchemy in The Flash.
Since playing Ginny Weasley, Bonnie has become a keen director, and studied as a Film and Television Production Manager at the University of the Arts: London College of Communication.
Harry Melling
Harry recently showed off his dramatic weight loss at the premiere of Lost City of Z. Harry has kept a low profile since completing the Harry Potter series, and previously opened up about how his weight loss while growing up led to him wearing padding in the later films. He told the Telegraph: "They did this double-take, 'Oh my God, we are going to have to do something,' and I felt very guilty. They could have recast, but instead they padded me out."
Alfred Enoch
After a bit part in BBC's Sherlock, Alfred landed on his feet with the leading role in the smash hit Shonda Rhimes show How to Get Away With Murder opposite Viola Davis. Speaking about his time on the Harry Potter films, where he play Harry and Ron's fellow Gryffindor friend Dean Thomas, he told Radio Times: "I’m grateful for [Harry Potter] in a whole lot of ways. It was such a huge thing. It’s something that people really still love and feel strongly about."
Luke Youngblood
Luke Youngblood was excellent as the Gryffindor supporting Quidditch commentator Lee Jordan in the first two Harry Potter films, and the star has moved on to some great roles since then. Sticking most to comedy, Luke is best known for his role as 'Pop pop!' Magnitude in Community, and as the hapless yet loveable assistant Sid in Galavant alongside Kylie Minogue's former fiancé, Joshua Sasse.
