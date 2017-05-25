Tom Cruise confirms Top Gun 2 is happening! The announcement comes just one week after the film celebrated its 31st anniversary

Tom Cruise is ready to fly back into the danger zone. The 54-year-old actor recently confirmed that a sequel to his hit 1986 action flick is officially happening. The announcement comes just one week after the film celebrated its 31st anniversary.

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) 23 May 2017

The Hollywood shared the exciting news while promoting his new film The Mummy on Tuesday's episode of the Australian morning news program Sunrise.

"It’s true!" the New York native exclaimed, adding that production for the film will likely begin in 2018. "I'm going to start filming it probably in the next year. It’s definitely happening," he confirmed.

Tom Cruise answers question on daughter Suri's future: Find out what he said

In past interviews, Tom has expressed interest in reprising the iconic role of Maverick, which further cemented the actor's superstar status. Most recently, he hinted that Top Gun 2 was almost a sure thing during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in October 2016. "We're discussing it…We're trying to figure it out," he told the talk show host.

VIEW GALLERY

Tom isn't the only original "Top Gunner" who has openly advocated for a follow up flick. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer teased a revival of the military-action drama when he posted a picture of himself and Tom on Twitter in January 2016 after they had a discussion about the sequel.

"Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend @TomCruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2," he tweeted.

Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend @TomCruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2. pic.twitter.com/vA2xK7S7JS — JERRY BRUCKHEIMER (@BRUCKHEIMERJB) 26 January 2016

Back in April, Val Kilmer, who starred alongside Tom in the blockbuster film, let it slip that Top Gun 2 was a go when asked by a fan his AMA on Reddit."Hell yes...and what a hoot it will be," said the star.