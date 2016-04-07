Tom Cruise and Annabelle Wallis film new blockbuster in Oxford

Tom Cruise looked his usual handsome self as he was spotted filming in Oxford. The actor and his co-star Annabelle Wallis were seen shooting scenes and chatting during breaks in the early hours of the morning earlier this week.

The filming, which wrapped up at 4:35 a.m. on Wednesday morning, showed the 53-year-old looking smart in a dark blue shirt while in deep discussion with Annabelle's character, who was dressed in casual jeans and boots.

The co-stars will be appearing in a reboot of The Mummy, a series of monsters films originating from 1932, most recently starring Brandon Routh as mummy-fighting adventurer Rick O'Connell. The last instalment of the franchise, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, was released way back in 2008.

The series reboot will see the franchise brought to modern day and will be a new take on the mythology, with Tom playing Navy Seal Tyler Colt during a mission in the Iraqi desert to find a group of terrorists while Annabelle will play an archaeologist. The film will also star Kingsman: The Secret Service actress Sofia Boutella star as the main antagonist.

This is the first of a classic movie monster reboot movement, as Universal have announced plans to create a new monster cinematic universe. They will also be remaking Frankenstein, Dracula, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Wolf Man and Bride of Frankenstein.

The Minority Report star isn't the only Hollywood A-lister to be filming in the UK at the moment, as Brad Pitt has also been seen filming out and about in London for his new film, Five Seconds of Silence. The 52-year-old actor looked fantastic in a brown suede jacket and grey trousers as he filmed a family day out scene with his co-star, Marion Colliard.