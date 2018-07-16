Susanna Reid hits back at critics after she's told to leave GMB job The Good Morning Britain host has been receiving online abuse

Susanna Reid defiantly took to Twitter after Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain to hit back at critics, who have been writing negative comments about her online. The TV presenter wrote a series of messages, the first one reading: "Getting hit from left and right. Criticised for being too opinionated...and too quiet. Accused of being a snowflake and a [expletive]. Too liberal ... too enabling, good looking, but... My skin just gets thicker by the second. And we do it all again tomorrow @gmb 6am." Susanna then followed on with another post, which indirectly spoke about her co-presenter, Piers Morgan.

The star wrote: "Half my critics think I should leave MY paid employment because THEY take issue with the person sitting next to me. The other half think I should leave, BECAUSE I take issue with the person sitting next to me. I'm staying right where I am." Critics had been commenting on Pier's interview with Donald Trump on Monday's show. Following her posts, Susanna's celebrity friend, TV personality Jenny Eclair wrote encouragingly: "Heart of a lion, hide of a rhinoceros- that’s what we all need!" Actor Mark Benton, meanwhile, wrote: "You rock!" Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond added: "You were fab today...loved you stating the facts. Xx."

Susanna has previously opened up about her reservations at working with the opinionated Piers. In June, she revealed that she wasn't exactly "filled with hope" when she first heard that he would be joining the team. Chatting to Radio Times about the situation, she explained that rather than thinking: "Aww, what a lovely safe choice. Oh, my life's going to be easy from now on. Brilliant.' I was like... Argh!'"

The TV presenter revealed that she found a way to work with Piers when she stopped worrying about his controversial views reflecting on herself. "Someone said to me recently, 'Piers goes around setting all these fires, and you go around putting them all out,'" she explained. "But on the days when I can't put the fire out, that's fine now. That's okay. That's not on me, that's on him. And when I finally realised that, that's when I made my peace with it." She jokily added that she has a "constant battle for airtime" with her co-host, saying: "Sometimes I open my mouth to ask a question and hear Piers's voice come out. You can't help but go into battle with him every morning."